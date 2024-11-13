Save money on your Thanksgiving meal with these easy ideas

The clock is ticking when it comes to planning your Thanksgiving feast.

But the good news is that this year there are ways to stock your pantry and feed your family for less.

Turkey prices are down compared to last year, and that is "clucking" good news, according to turkey farmer Stephanie Tewes.

She has managed to keep her prices steady in these inflationary times.

"That's the same price for the last two years," she said. "The price of turkey feed goes up, other prices go up, we were able to make some changes elsewhere."

Savings expert shares tips for keeping cost down

For the rest of the meal, consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch says shop early, as often you'll find different items on sale each week.

"What grocery stores will do is rotate sales on popular Thanksgiving ingredients to get you into the store," she said.

Various retailers are offering Thanksgiving bundles this year to help you save:



Aldi says you can host a feast for ten for only $47.

Target claims you can serve four people for $20.

Walmart says its holiday meal serves up to eight people for less than $7 per person.

Woroch says there is one potential downside: these deals may not include everything you need.

"There could be other things that you want to add to it. And so now all of a sudden it's inflating the cost," she said.

Woroch says one deal to pay attention to is a free turkey if you spend a certain amount at some retailers.

"Some stores may say you need to spend a certain amount in one shopping trip," she explained, but "you could still meet that minimum threshold if you buy nonperishable ingredients for Thanksgiving and your daily groceries."

Other ways to save, she says:



Make your feast a potluck, with relatives bringing side dishes.

Buy frozen fruits and vegetables as opposed to fresh, which can cost more.

Avoid pre-made desserts which tend to cost more.

Lastly, Woroch says don't waste your leftovers after the big meal. There are many options for re-using them.

If you have to trim the budget, meantime, farmer Stephanie Tewes would rather cut back on the sides, not the main event.

"Never skimp on the turkey," she said. How can you go wrong with a fresh turkey?"

That way you have a great meal, and you don't waste your money.

