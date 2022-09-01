Save 40 cents a gallon on gas at Circle K today

CINCINNATI — Gas prices may be down over a dollar from their record highs this summer, but $3.72 (the current average price in Cincinnati) is still high compared with the $2 a gallon we were paying a few years ago.

So the Circle K convenience store chain says it wants to help drivers save money fill up for their Labor Day travel, with a big pump discount Thursday afternoon.

From 4 pm to 7 pm on September 1st, over 3,000 Circle K stores nationwide will be taking part in Circle K Fuel Day, and will give drivers a discount of 40 cents off per gallon.

That will bring the price of regular down to around $3.30 at most Cincinnati-area stations.

Nathan Woodland of Circle K said in a press release “it’s been a challenging summer for travel, so we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holiday weekend, ending the summer on a high note."

The deal will take place at locations that offer Circle K branded fuel (not all do).

The station on 4th Street in Covington confirmed to WCPO that they are participating, as did the station on Pleasant Avenue in Fairfield.

We were unable to reach anyone at other area stations who could confirm they will offer the promotion.

You can find a Circle K near you by using their store locator.

Realizing that lines could be long at some locations, the company says anyone in line at 7 pm will still be able to get the discount.

That way you don't waste your money.

