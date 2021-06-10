Rental car shortage nearly ruins family's Florida vacation

FLORENCE, KY — Are you planning to travel this summer? If that plan involves a rental car, you may want to double- or even triple-check that rental.

That's because there is a worsening rental car shortage that nearly canceled a local family's trip.

Angie McIntosh and her family arrived safely at their vacation condo on Florida's panhandle, but they almost didn't get there.

They had booked a 12-passenger Ford Transit van to get their extended family to Destin, Florida, from Northern Kentucky.

But while they were packing, an agent from Budget Rent-a-Car called to say there were no vans left.

"I got a call from them to tell me, 'Sorry, we won't have your van,'" she said. "This was less than 24 hours before we were supposed to leave."

Nor could they get a minivan instead. The only option: Pay almost triple for two midsize SUVs.

"He said, 'Of course we can get you two SUVs, but it will be $2,000,'" she said.

Why there's a shortage, and such high prices

Rental car agencies nationwide are running out of cars or doubling prices for the few they have left.

Many sold off their fleets to survive last year, and the computer chip shortage means they can't get new ones.

Consumer Reports says you can take a few steps to protect yourself:

Book a rental well in advance.

Consider Uber or Lyft if you don't plan much driving at your destination, especially if it is a resort.

Be especially careful in Hawaii, Orlando and Las Vegas, where rentals may be sold out for weeks in advance.

CLICK HERE for more of Consumer Reports' suggested workarounds for the shorage.

Budget finally gave the McIntosh's two SUV's for the same price, but it was still costly.

"We now have two vehicles to fill up, not one" she said. "And you know gas prices are $3 right now."

We contacted Budget, where a rep apologized for the McIntosh's troubles, and told us they will investigate why the van they booked weeks in advance vanished on the eve of their trip.

Some people are now making two rental reservations, but be careful doing that.

You run the risk of being charged if you don't show up for the backup rental.

