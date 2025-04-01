Preparing for the rain: What you can do now to prevent thousands of dollars in flood damage

CINCINNATI — With as much rain as we're expecting this week, it's time to prepare for any potential flooding in your home. The good news is that there are some things you can do to avoid costly water damage.

The owner of A2B Waterproofing, Joseph Young, walked through the steps homeowners can take right now to prepare their homes. Most of these steps take less than five minutes but can save you money in the long run.

Check to see if your sump pump is working properly

A malfunctioning sump pump can lead to expensive damage. Joseph Young said that to check if your sump pump is working properly, you should do the following steps:



Reach down into the sump pump and pull the float mechanism up until you hear the system kick on.

Next, you should dump two buckets of water into the sump pump.

If the water pushes the float mechanism up, and you hear the system kick on, that’s a good sign it’s working.

Is it working properly?

If the float doesn’t come up or you don’t hear the pump kick on after pouring water into it, those are both signs your sump pump is NOT working properly and you should contact a waterproofing expert.

Check your gutters

Look for any cracks in your walls or openings around windows or doors where water could seep in. You can use a waterproof sealant to fill any cracks you find.

“Bad gutters is what will actually destroy your foundation,” Young said. “Make sure all your gutters are clear, and the water can get into the gutters and flow out as they should.”

Inspect your foundation

Take a look at your foundation and check for any cracks in the walls or openings around windows or doors where water could get in. Young emphasized it’s important to look at the small cracks, not just the big gaps.

“They all start small, and you will always see them up at the top and down to the bottom, so you can actually walk around outside and see your cracks as long as your foundation is not completely covered up with dirt,” he said.

Clear out strip grates

Young said if you have any strip grates in front of your garages or any of your doors, it is very important to make sure they're clear and not clogged.

“If they get clogged up, then the water cannot get in, and they will go underneath your doors and can also flood out your home,” he said.

Secure any belongings

If you have any valuables in your basement, move them to the upper floors of your home to protect them from any potential flooding. If you have any patio lounge furniture, you may want to bring it inside to avoid any water damage. Another option is to tie down things like outdoor furniture, trash cans, and grills to keep them secure.

How much money could these checks save you?

When I asked Young that question, he said it could save you thousands of dollars.

“If you have a finished basement and you have a sump pump down there, or say the gutters up there, if they’re clogged or that’s not working properly, you could lose your drywall, your flooring, carpet, everything,” he said. “So, you’re basically starting from scratch and would have to do a complete tear-out. So, it charges you to get it tore out and then reinstalled and then having everything properly put back.”

He said that’s why it’s better to take a few minutes to check if it’s working now rather than finding water in your home later; that way, you don’t waste your money.

