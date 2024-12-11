Prepare to pay more for your next burrito: Chipotle raising prices to offset inflation

The next time you go to Chipotle, you'll pay more. The company said it is raising menu prices by 2% to offset inflation.

Chipotle said its packaging and food costs have increased recently, citing avocados as an example.

A spokesperson with Chipotle told me the price increase is already in effect, so prepare to spend a little bit more on your next burrito run.

"It sucks like, right now, when I got to go to work, but I need something, I have to pay a little bit more for it," said Chipotle customer Mahogany Fleming. “They're convenient. A lot of people go there (Chipotle) for convenience"

Chipotle was under fire earlier this year after customer complaints about skimping on portion sizes.

"That is a thing. The portions are smaller, and that is a little annoying,” Fleming said. “But then again, I know I need my protein, so I will ask for two scoops if I need to so that I can get those 30 grams of protein in per meal."

Now, the company is increasing prices by 2% to combat inflation.

John Barker, president and CEO of the Ohio Restaurant Association, said food costs have increased substantially.

“About 25 to 30% over the last three years,” Barker said. "We just haven't seen an environment like this where inflation is so high over an extended period of time, it's been something that I’ve been in the restaurant industry about 35 years. I had never seen this at any time at all.”

Barker said a fine dining restaurant may be able to raise prices a few dollars without much pushback, but that’s not always the case for a fast-casual restaurant.

"If it's a restaurant that has relatively low prices, it's a little bit harder to do that, right? Because people are very price-sensitive. The people who go to their restaurant more often, and so they have to be careful," he said.

But Chipotle loyalists like Fleming are willing to open their pocketbooks.

"It’s convenience,” she said. “Like, honestly, I’m not gonna go to Kroger's and make a whole meal in less than 10 minutes so if I have to pay $1 or $2 extra, that's fine."

To get the most bang for your buck at Chipotle, you can ask for an extra scoop of rice, beans and other toppings like fajita veggies or salsa at no extra charge.

You can also join Chipotle's rewards program for free. You earn points on every order and can redeem them for free food, that way you don't waste your money.

