Picking pumpkins on a budget: How to make them last all season

CINCINNATI — It's September, which means it's about that time you'll start seeing pumpkin-flavored items everywhere you go.

Fall festivities around the Tri-State will start popping up in the coming weeks, and we spoke with local farmers about how their pumpkin crops look this year, and how you can score the best price when picking.

“Tick-tock it's pumpkin season,” farmer Jeff Probst said.

At Blooms and Berries farmers market in Loveland, this year's crop of pumpkins looks great.

“It’s the best, they just look so nice! The pumpkins have loved this dry summer we've had,” Probst said.

Burwinkel’s Farm in Ross is also preparing for their fall season, which will open on Sept. 28 and run through Halloween.

“Pumpkins overall are doing well,” Burwinkel said. “We've had a ton of deer damage this year, but that's unfortunately normal.”

Burwinkel’s fall festivities are $12 per person for the hayride option and $8 per person for the walking option.

“Both options include all of our activities and a small pumpkin and sunflower to take home,” Burwinkel said.

Both farms are doing what they can to make pumpkins affordable.

“So, we have a price per pound that we go by and then based on that estimation, we group them into piles of $2, $3, $4, $5, $6, $7, etc. all the way up to $16 or $20,” Burwinkel said. “That way the consumer is aware before entering the checkout lines what their pumpkin prices are.”

Probst said Blooms and Berries Farm Market also prices their pumpkins by the pound.

“If you want to splurge on a pumpkin, we've got ‘em. If you want a small pumpkin, we have that too," Probst said.

Probst said Blooms and Berries is preparing for Fall on the Farm, which will kick off September 13th. There are games, hayrides, a petting farm, and much more.

"We have tickets where people can come out and do everything for $5.95,” Probst said.

With a Fall on the Farm wristband, pumpkins are 10% off.

“We’re just really trying to be sensitive and help out the people who are trying to be budget-conscious with pumpkins,” he said.

And for those who feel like their pumpkins always rot before the end of the season, Probst said there's a trick to making pumpkins last.

He said to take a gallon of water and a cup of bleach and mix it together. Using a sponge, wipe your pumpkin down with the mixture every week.

"You're gonna keep your pumpkin for months, like it'll do great," he said.

Probst also recommends keeping your pumpkins out of direct sunlight to help them last as long as possible.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com