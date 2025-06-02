Pet adoption warning: Signs that a cute puppy or kitten may be fake

Are you considering adding a rare Maine Coon cat or a purebred puppy to your family? If so, be cautious when shopping online, as scammers are increasingly targeting pet lovers with fraudulent adoption offers.

Maine Coon cats have become the most in-demand cats in recent years due to their friendly personalities and distinctive appearance making them highly sought after.

"A lot of people compare them to Golden Retrievers. They will follow you, they play fetch," said Cassandra Boyle, a registered cat breeder who runs Ohio Maine Coons.

However, this rising demand has led to a surge in online scams aimed at unsuspecting individuals wanting to adopt these special cats.

Kathy Pierce almost fell victim to such a scam while browsing cat groups on Facebook.

"Her name was Katherine, and she had Maine Coon kittens for adoption," Pierce said.

The scammer asked for a $500 fee, and Pierce was ready to pay.

"Did you kind of fall in love with that kitten? Oh my gosh, I had a name picked out," she said.

Pierce became suspicious when the seller refused a cashier's check and insisted on payment through gift cards instead.

"She wanted a gift card to either CVS or Walmart," Pierce said. At that point, she backed out.

Warning signs that a pet may not be what it seems

Jennie Lintz with the ASPCA cautions against starting your pet search online.

"It's very easy to kind of create a website and use photos and fall in love with this ball of fluff that then you need to bring home," Lintz said.

The ASPCA recommends determining the type of pet you want and using local resources, such as dog shelters or veterinarians, rather than relying on online listings, particularly on platforms like Facebook Marketplace.

Lintz emphasizes the importance of meeting the rescuer or breeder in person to see the animal's environment.

If you're unable to meet in person, she suggests requesting a live FaceTime video to verify that the person truly has the puppy or kitten.

"If the person says no, makes up, makes it difficult, makes excuses, then that would be a red flag for me," Lintz said.

Boyle notes that legitimate Maine Coon cats usually cost $1,000 or more, making low-priced offers suspicious.

She explains that scammers often keep requesting additional payments for shipping, insurance, and vet fees.

"It does not matter how much money you send to these scammers. There is no kitten on the other side. And people have a tough time understanding that," Boyle said.

So make sure that kitten or puppy really exists, so you don't waste your money.

