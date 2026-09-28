Paying a 'convenience tax'? Here’s how to cut costs

Americans are burned out by fees and costly add-ons — yet many consumers still spend the extra few dollars when it means saving time.

The habit, known as "convenience spending," adds up to hundreds of extra dollars a year when paying for conveniences like faster shipping, store meal prep, or food and grocery delivery.

For a lot of workers or busy parents, the costs help to alleviate stress.

"It depends how busy I am in that moment, but yes I am willing to pay for convenience," said parent Charis Spann.

WATCH all the things where we are paying an extra tax for convenience:

"Convenience tax" costs shoppers hundreds a year: How to avoid it

Where the 'convenience tax' sneaks in

A CouponFollow study finds consumers spend about $280 a year buying back time through delivery fees and other convenience charges.

"We love to get things right away. We don't like to wait. We don't like to spend too much time doing anything," said smart shopping expert Trae Bodge. "We've become very spoiled, and that privilege comes at a price."

Pre-cut groceries are the most common convenience purchase — costing shoppers 52% more per ounce. Store prep means higher prices across the board:



Shredded lettuce: 89% more

Cut pineapple: 80% more

Sliced apples: 66% more

Diced onion: 326% more

Convenience spending can show up in more places than you might expect — including unused subscriptions, impulse buys, and expedited shipping for non-urgent purchases.

How to cut back on convenience costs

If food delivery costs are adding up, Bodge suggests changing your habits gradually.

"Try to get into the habit of doing these things less," she said. "Or rather than having something delivered, at the very least, go and pick it up."

For last-minute gifts and flowers, planning ahead can make a big difference.

"Stock up on gifts, have a shelf set aside so you have things, and label it with the person that you're thinking of," Bodge said.

Other ways to save time and money include:



Meal planning

Combining errands into one trip instead of two

Setting calendar reminders

Not all convenience spending is bad. For Marjorie Herman, time is money.

"I like to pay for convenience. I've cooked my whole life and I'm done," she said.

The key is paying attention to how often convenience spending shows up in your budget, so you don’t waste your money.

________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com