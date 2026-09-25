Who Dey on a budget: Where to find affordable Cincinnati Bengals gear

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are off to a hot start this season — and Bengals Nation is feeling it. Fans are flooding stores looking for fresh orange and black to wear loud and proud, especially with a rivalry game in Pittsburgh on the horizon.

But NFL gear is expensive. A basic sweatshirt with your team's logo can run well over $100. A jersey? Even more. The costs add up fast, and before you know it, you've spent a small fortune just to dress the part on game day.

WATCH: Where to get Bengals gear for less

Who Dey on a budget: Where to buy Bengals gear for less

The good news? You don't have to. There are plenty of ways to get decked out in Bengals gear without draining your wallet — and some of the best deals are hiding in places you might not expect.

The reality of fan gear costs

Some fans accept the high price of NFL merchandise as part of the deal.

"It's just part of the economy that we're in these days," one shopper said.

And while that may be true, accepting sticker shock isn't your only option. Whether you're shopping for a jersey, a hoodie, or a hat, knowing where to look can make a serious difference in what you spend.

Start here: Thrift and secondhand stores

If you haven't checked your local thrift stores for fan gear, you're leaving money on the table. Secondhand shops regularly stock team merchandise — and the prices are hard to beat.

Trae Bodge, a smart shopping expert, said thrift stores are one of the most overlooked sources for NFL gear.

"Goodwill or Salvation Army… I see lots of team merch."

Plato's Closet in Florence takes it a step further. The store sets up special displays of Bengals gear ahead of big games, making it easy to browse a curated selection all in one spot. Store Manager Karlie Elfers said the prices are designed to be accessible.

"Prices range from 6 dollars up to higher prices with the jerseys."

To put that in perspective: a Ja'Marr Chase cropped hoodie was only $6, and I found a Joe Burrow jersey for just $50 during a recent visit.

Goodwill in Fairfield is another strong option. New donations arrive daily, so inventory changes constantly. Vice President of Retail Dawn Corley said the best approach is to take your time and be thorough.

"The best thing to do really is to go through the racks piece by piece," Corley said.

If you don't find what you're looking for on your first visit, check back. The right piece could show up any day.

Elfers said the lower prices serve a bigger purpose for the community.

"We're reselling at a lower price so people can afford to go to the games and still be in their Bengals gear," Elfers said.

Budget-friendly retail options

Thrift stores aren't the only place to find a deal. Several retailers carry Bengals gear at prices well below what you'd pay at the official team store.

TJ Maxx and Walmart both carry NFL fan gear at reduced prices and are worth a stop if you want something affordable without the thrift-store hunt.

For something with a little more local flavor, Cincy Shirts offers fun, Cincinnati-inspired designs for around $30 each. Some fan-favorite options this season include:

"Blurrr"

Whacko for Flacco

Sexy Dexy

Taco Cat Spelled Backwards Is Taco Cat

At $30 apiece, these are a solid option if you want something unique without a big price tag.

Shopping online? Here's how to save

If you prefer to shop from your couch, there are still ways to keep costs down.

Watch for sitewide promo codes. Both Fanatics and the Bengals Pro Shop periodically offer sitewide discount codes. Before you place any order, do a quick search for active promo codes — it only takes a minute and can save you real money.

Always check the clearance section. Whether you're browsing Fanatics, the Bengals Pro Shop, or any other retailer's website, head to the clearance section first. Clearance items are often deeply discounted, and quality gear is there if you're willing to dig for it.

Being a Bengals fan doesn't have to be expensive. Real deals exist — you just have to know where to look. With a little patience and some smart shopping, you can get fully decked out in orange and black without breaking the bank.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:



For more consumer news and money-saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com