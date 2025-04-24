P&G products may cost more soon — here's how their current prices compare to alternatives

CINCINNATI — Your wallet is about to take another hit at the checkout line. Procter & Gamble products may soon cost more, even though many of their household staples already command premium prices compared to alternatives.

The company said tariffs will cost them up to $1.5 billion, and those costs are being passed on to you. I checked current prices to see how much you are already paying for P&G name-brand products compared to other brands.



Some shoppers remain loyal to specific P&G brands despite the higher costs.

"I buy Tide, my kids have allergies to fragrances and stuff in other detergents. We buy the free and clear. Those are the things that we want. What can we do? It's frustrating," said Nicole Ramsey.

But Ramsey and other shoppers said their brand loyalty has limits, especially with more potential price hikes on the horizon.

Laundry Detergent:



Tide Original (100 loads): $19.99

$19.99 Arm and Hammer plus OxiClean (128 loads): $13.99 at Kroger

$13.99 at Kroger Savings: 28 more loads for $6 less with Arm and Hammer

Dish Soap:



Dawn dish soap (regular full-size): $3.49

$3.49 Generic brand alternative: $1.99

$1.99 Savings: $1.50 per bottle with a generic brand

Diapers:



Pampers (78 count): $28.49

$28.49 Luvs (86 count): $24.99

$24.99 Savings: 8 more diapers for $3.50 less with Luvs

Toothpaste:



Crest Premium with Scope: $5.29

$5.29 Crest Advanced Pro-Health: $4.99

$4.99 Aim toothpaste: $1.99

$1.99 Savings: Up to $3.30 per tube with Aim

Paper Towels:



Bounty (2-pack jumbo): $9.49 (on sale for $7.99 at Kroger)

$9.49 (on sale for $7.99 at Kroger) Kroger brand (2-pack): $5.99 (current promotion: 2 for $10)

$5.99 (current promotion: 2 for $10) Savings: Up to $3.50 with Kroger brand

It's not clear exactly which P&G products could see the most increase, but in the meantime, these products are small changes in shopping habits can add up to significant savings over time.

With potential increases of 1-2% coming in the second half of this year, now may be the time to test some of these alternatives and see which ones work for your family. Small changes in your shopping habits can add up to significant savings over time.

It's unclear exactly which P&G products could see the biggest price increases, but we will continue to monitor any price changes and keep you updated, so you don't waste your money.

