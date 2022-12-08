Watch Now
P&G may owe you money after $8 million settlement

Some hair sprays and deodorants contained a potentially cancer-causing chemical
<p>The Procter and Gamble global headquarters pictured on Friday, July 25, 2014, in Cincinnati.</p>
Posted at 10:32 AM, Dec 08, 2022
CINCINNATI — Procter and Gamble has agreed to pay millions of dollars to settle a lawsuit over benzene in some of its products.

It could mean some money in your pocket.

P&G issued a recall a year ago for some of its aerosol products because they contained trace amounts of benzene, a potentially cancer-causing chemical.

The recall prompted a class action lawsuit, which has now been settled.

Which products may qualify for a refund

The settlement affects consumers who purchased P&G aerosol products between November 2015 and December 2021.

It specifically applies to purchases of aerosol cans of Old Spice, Secret, Pantene, Aussie, Waterless, or Herbal Essences hair, deodorant and body spray products.

P&G has not admitted any wrongdoing, but has agreed to provide $8 million in refunds to shoppers who bought these items.

If you have receipts, you can submit the receipts for reimbursement.

Of course, most people will not have receipts.

Without receipts, you can apply for a voucher for 3 items, for up to $10.50.

You can learn more at the website www.aerosolspraysettlement.com.

The form to register for a refund can be found here.

If you were hoping for a big payout, you are bound to be disappointed, especially in today's inflationary economy.

But $10 is better than nothing at all, so you don't waste your money.

