Ohio Turnpike issues new warning about surge in toll scams

Claim you owe money for a highway toll, and will face fines or worse if you don't reply
A sign tells drivers of the rate to drive on a toll road in Dallas, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.
CINCINNATI — It's back: A surprising and threatening message from what appears to be the Ohio Turnpike Commission, demanding money.

This March, the agency is issuing a new alert to be alert for these texts.

It claims you owe money (typically $9.75) for unpaid tolls on the highway, which runs east to west in northern Ohio.

Worse, it says if you do not click through and pay the bill immediately with a credit card, you will face "additional charges of $97.50."

Some 2025 versions of the scam now also claim your credit will be affected.

Roger Neal of Northern Kentucky just contacted WCPO after getting a text demanding payment for a turnpike toll.

"I haven’t been anywhere but Northern Kentucky and Lexington in the last six months, where there are no toll booths," Neal said.

T. Wright of Ross, Ohio, also reached out to WCPO.

"I have never driven on the Ohio Turnpike as far as I know, what should I do?" Wright said.

The answer, according to the Turnpike Commission, is to simply delete the message.

It is a very convincing scam, and many people are falling for it.

But the Turnpike Commission says don't click through, and do not enter a credit card or other personal information.

Fake Ohio Turnpike text message

Latest version of a nationwide scam

The message is the latest version of a nationwide ruse, that has has targeted drivers with phony messages about other toll agencies.

As we reported back in 2024, many of the texts claim to be from Florida's SunPass and the east coast's EZ Pass system.

The FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center has received thousands of complaints about fake texts from senders claiming to be a toll collection service.

The toll program out of Florida, SunPass, has also warned customers about the phishing scam.

“Please note that SunPass does not ask customers via text to make a payment or take immediate action on their account,” the company wrote.

Watch our 2024 video alert about all the different versions of this scam to watch for:

Highway toll scams targeting thousands of summer drivers

Melanie McGovern of the Better Business Bureau said the best thing you can do is to close out the text and put down your phone.

“Maybe go over to a computer. Look at the state or the regional toll agency's website to see if there are phishing scams going on or if you do owe a toll, how you can pay,” she said.

Then, McGovern said to block the number and delete the message.
 
So check it carefully, so you don’t waste your money.

