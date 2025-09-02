Ohio seniors get $50 free produce benefits through farmers market program

CINCINNATI — A program in Ohio is making fresh, local produce more affordable for older adults on a fixed income, but many eligible residents may not know about it.

We all have our own strategies for saving on groceries.

"I get it on sale, and I eat out less. I have to get my own stuff and do my own cooking," said Neal Sackenheim.

For fresh fruits and vegetables, Sackenheim skips the grocery store and heads straight to local farmers markets.

"It's really the good stuff, and it's also supporting local businesses," Sackenheim said.

But local produce isn't always the cheapest option.

That's where the Ohio Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program comes in — helping seniors on a limited income afford healthy food.

"Focusing on the population that doesn't have the availability of these foods is really important," said Kelly Rouse, a licensed dietitian with the Council on Aging.

The program is currently accepting applications, offering eligible seniors $50 in benefits to spend at local farmers' markets across the state. More than 2,800 seniors across Hamilton, Clermont, Butler, Clinton and Warren counties are already participating, and there's still time to join.

Who qualifies for the benefits?

To be eligible for the program, applicants must meet three requirements:



Be a resident of Ohio

Age 60 or older

Have one of the following qualifying income levels:

1 person in household, annual income of $0-$28,952 2 people in household, annual income of $0-$39,127 3 people in household, annual income of $0-$49,302 4 people in household, annual income of $0-$59,477



How to apply and use benefits

Interested seniors can apply through the Homegrown Benefits website, which includes an income questionnaire as part of the application process.

"On our website, there is a direct link to the Homegrown Benefits website where you can complete the application. Part of the questionnaire is an income bracket," Rouse said.

Once approved, participants receive either a QR code or a card worth $50 to spend directly at participating farmers markets.

"They can then take it to the farmers market. The different local farmers can help them get honey, produce ..." Rouse said.

The Ohio Farmers Market Directory makes it easy to find participating locations, just enter your ZIP code to locate the nearest market that accepts these benefits.

Important deadlines to remember

Application deadline: Sept. 30, 2025

Benefit expiration: Nov. 30, 2025

People have until Sept. 30 to complete their applications before the program closes for the year. Once approved, participants must spend their $50 benefit before Nov. 30, when the funds expire.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

