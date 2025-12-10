Grocery price comparison: Where to find the best deals on everyday staples

CINCINNATI — With just a few weeks until Christmas, families are looking to save wherever they can.

Every Wednesday, I compare prices on five grocery staples. But this week, I decided to let shoppers set the shopping list. I walked through Walmart, talking with customers about which items seem to be creeping up in price.

Kathy Martin helped choose our lineup, highlighting the products hitting budgets hardest: "Toilet paper, milk, cereal, even meat. Meat's really high."

1. Toilet paper

To keep things consistent, I looked at a 12-mega-XL pack of Charmin Ultra Soft. And I've got good news — there are deals out there.

Kroger has a digital coupon bringing it to $17.99, and Walmart has a rollback at $17.96.

Aldi doesn't carry Charmin, but their Willow brand — also a 12-pack — is just $11.55 for shoppers willing to try a different brand.

2. Milk

For a gallon of 2% milk, this one's an easy win. Aldi comes in lowest at $1.89 a gallon, significantly undercutting competitors.

3. Cereal

I checked Honey Nut Cheerios across all stores. Meijer has the best price this week: 2 for $5, so $2.50 each.

Walmart has a rollback at $2.97, and at Kroger, a box is $3.99, but there's a digital deal that takes $2 off each when you buy 3 or more.

4. Ground Beef

Kathy's right — meat prices have been up. Ground beef in particular has been running high, so I compared a 1-pound 80/20 tray.

Meijer has the best price this week at $5.49.

5. Holiday Hosting Deal

If you're hosting for the holidays, Kroger has a spiral hickory ham for 89 cents a pound with a $25 purchase.

And if you're a Kroger shopper, their "12 Merry Days of Deals" runs through Sunday. Be sure to clip the daily digital deal.

Wednesday's offer features a $5 Kroger shrimp platter. Any deal you clip can be redeemed through December 16.

