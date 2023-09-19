New tire road hazard warranties may come with a catch

CINCINNATI — Next time you go to buy tires for your car, the shop may ask if you want to buy a road hazard warranty.

It sounds like a no-brainer, but there’s one big catch you should know about — a catch that may not mean you get a tire for free.

Jeremy Manleif showed the spot on his tire where a screw laying in the road recently ruined his day.

The tire on his Hyundai Elantra started leaking air, so he brought it to a tire shop where he had recently paid for an extra road hazard warranty.

“So I dropped the tire off to them and let them have it all day,” he said. “Then they called me and said that the tire was ready. "

He thought there would be no charge until he was handed a bill.

"The bill was $85 for a free tire," he said.

It showed $29 for installation, plus tax and disposal fees and $19 for a new road hazard warranty.

“They charged me for installation, which it does say that in the warranty,” Manleif said. “Then they charged me for a new road hazard warranty.”

Fees common with tire warranties, report says

Unfortunately, that is common with tire warranties, according to the automotive site Edmunds.com.

Edmunds says they can help you avoid a $150 or $200 charge for a new tire, but don't expect the replacement to be completely free.

It can be even tougher to make a claim under "tread life" warranties, Edmunds says, which come free with most tires. That's because you usually have to show proof of regular tire rotation.

In addition, the warranty is prorated, which means it pays less the longer you drive on the tires. So while tire warranties are nice to have, you may end up surprised like Manleif when it comes time to get that emergency replacement.

So while it’s frustrating to have to pay for anything under warranty, it’s still cheaper than a new one off the rack.

And that way you don't waste your money.

