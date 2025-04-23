New rewards program helps Metro riders save money on commute, earn gift cards

CINCINNATI — Metro's new Rider Rewards program offers commuters a way to save money on transportation costs by earning free rides.

The program lets riders to accumulate points that convert directly to fare discounts and free trips.

"A single ride is 200 points in the app, but it's $2, so you figure if you keep using this app, you're going to save some money over time," said Bradley Mason, Metro's communications director.

New users receive an immediate financial benefit — 200 points just for signing up, which equals one free ride before even boarding a bus.

How to earn points and save

Each Metro trip adds 75 points to your account (available three times weekly), creating a path to regular savings for frequent riders.

"What this program is, is you earn points by riding Metro," said Mason.

To cash in on these savings, you'll need to download the Transit app from the App Store.

"If you're already signed up through EZ Fare in the transit app it's an easy connection, otherwise, you're going to have to create an account," said Mason.

Users must sign up for an EZ Fare account and scroll down to find EZ Fare Rewards within the app.

In addition to earning points while riding, you can also get points by referring friends and completing feedback surveys. Metro also recommends checking your app regularly as new point-earning opportunities are added.

Redeeming points for free rides

When you've accumulated enough points, you can also convert them directly into Metro rides, reducing your transportation costs. Points can be redeemed for single rides and day passes.

You could also earn gift cards to places like Kroger, CVS, Walgreens and Lyft. You can view your points balance at the top center of the rewards section. Note that it may take up to 30 minutes for points to appear after scanning.

