Watch Now
MoneyConsumerDon't Waste Your Money

Actions

New homes are getting smaller: here are the reasons why

The average home is smaller in 2024 for the first time in decades
New homes are getting smaller, for the first time in decades. We spoke with builders about why, and what this means for prospective buyers.
A new home under construction
Posted at 6:00 AM, Jun 10, 2024

A decade ago if you wanted a new house, the question was do you want big, or bigger?

But the biggest trend in new homes these days is smaller homes, on smaller lots.

It's in response to the housing affordability crisis, and fewer large lots available in many high-demand communities.

High-end living in a smaller package

Ben Fry is a home builder with Fry Homes.

His new community called Orchard Trail is a prime example of building beautiful homes on much smaller lots.

"Lots are becoming harder and harder for builders and developers to find," he said.

We found his workers putting the finishing touches on a new house that looks much different from typical subdivision homes.

"In the bedroom," he said, "you are finding enough space for your bed and dressers. You're not seeing the sitting rooms or huge garden tubs anymore."

On the main level, the kitchen seamlessly goes into the family room, home office area and first-floor master suite.

There is no longer a formal living room.

"People are getting smarter with the square footage, putting more footage in the livable space," Fry said.

Home size peaked in 2021

The National Association of Home Builders said home size shot up in 2021 when the pandemic sparked demand for more space, with so many couples working from home.

Since then, however, floor plans started to shrink.

Data from the US Census Bureau shows square footage of new housing units declined from about 2,500 square feet in 2021, to 2,400 in 2022 and 2023.

In the first quarter of 2024, the average new home is closer to 2,300 square feet.

There is another issue at play: soaring building and labor costs to put up a new home.

Nerdwallet’s Holden Lewis said structures such as townhomes are cheaper to build and therefore, cheaper to buy.

"Homebuilders are responding to affordability issues," he said.

Lewis said buyers are also giving up perks such as garage space.

"People still want bigger houses," he said. "But a lot of times when you just want to buy your first house, you wanna buy your starter home, you know, you're kind of forced to start small.”

If you're in the process of building but need to trim your budget, builder Ben Fry said some buyers are leaving some spaces unfinished.

"Finishing a little of the basement but not the whole thing helps somewhat," he said.

Home buyer Carolyn Marsh, downsizing from a large family home, is sold on the idea of small.

"In the smaller house, I feel freedom," she said. "Freedom from taking care of such a large place and yard."

And that way you don’t waste your money.

_________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:

For more consumer news and money-saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com

More Don't Waste Your Money news:
How to ‘supercool’ your home for chilly air and energy savings These multi-person pool floats are perfect for your next pool party or lake day Great Father's Day gifts that won't break the bank
Watch more Don't Waste Your Money
Homes are getting smaller in 2024: Here's why
Great Father's Day deals for 2024
Tipping frustration reaching the boiling point
Record high concert ticket prices in 2024
Best sunscreens, and why SPF numbers can be deceiving
What to buy, and not to buy, in the month of June
529 College Plan Myths
Some grocery prices starting to FALL
Save on your 2024 summer travel
Save money at Universal Orlando Resort

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
dwym-480x360.png

Don't Waste Your Money

Have a problem?
Send me an email, at jmatarese@wcpo.com or message me on Facebook.