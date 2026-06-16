Name brand vs. generic sunscreen: How to get the same SPF 50 protection for less

CINCINNATI — Sunscreen is a summer essential — but you may be paying more than you need to for the same protection.

We compared Banana Boat Sport SPF 50 and CVS Generic Sport SPF 50 — and here's how the prices break down: the name brand costs $13.19, while the store brand costs $9.49. That's about 39% more for the name brand — even though both products use the same four active ingredients to block UVA and UVB rays.

While the exact percentages of those ingredients vary slightly, the differences are minimal. Both pass FDA testing for SPF 50 coverage, making them essentially identical in terms of protection.

What's inside each bottle?

We looked at the active ingredients in both sunscreens. Here's how they compare side by side:

Active Ingredient Banana Boat Sport SPF 50 CVS Generic Sport SPF 50 Avobenzone 2.7% 3.0% Homosalate 9.0% 10.0% Octisalate 4.5% 5.0% Octocrylene 6.0% 4.0% Price $13.19 $9.49

The CVS Generic actually contains slightly higher concentrations of three of the four active ingredients, at a price that is about 39% lower than the name brand.

WATCH: Here's how generic brand sunscreen compares to name-brand sunscreen

How to get the same SPF 50 protection for less

How to find the lowest price

Knowing that store brands offer comparable protection is just the first step. Here's how to save even more:

Use browser extensions

NerdWallet's Kimberly Palmer said she recommends using browser extensions while shopping online to automatically find lower prices and coupons.

"For example, the Honey PayPal browser extension can be helpful," Palmer said.

Wait for sales

Timing your purchase can also make a significant difference.

"If you can, wait until you see a sale. There will be sales in mid-July, we have those summer savings coming up," Palmer said.

Buy in bulk

Larger bottles and multi-packs typically have a lower price per ounce, so stocking up can reduce costs over the course of the summer.

Is sunscreen actually safe?

Some consumers have raised concerns about chemical ingredients in sunscreen being absorbed into the bloodstream and potentially causing long-term health effects, including cancer. Here's what dermatologists say about how to think through those claims.

Dermatologists say those claims don't hold up to scientific scrutiny.

"Sunscreens prevent skin cancer," said dermatologist Dr. Susan Massick. "There is no increased risk of other types of cancers if you use sunscreen."

What to look for on the label

Here's how to make sure you're getting the best protection when choosing a sunscreen:

SPF 30 or higher

Broad spectrum coverage

Water resistant formula

Quick tips to save money on sunscreen this summer

Choose store brands — same active ingredients, lower price

Use browser extensions like Honey to find coupons automatically

Shop mid-July sales for the best seasonal discounts

Buy bigger bottles or multi-packs for a lower price per ounce

Check the label — SPF 30 or higher and broad spectrum are the most important factors

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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