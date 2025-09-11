More customers report missing Kroger Fuel Points they've earned

BLANCHESTER, Ohio — What started as a single customer's complaint about missing Kroger fuel points has snowballed into reports from multiple shoppers across the Tri-State, who say they're experiencing the same problem.

We first reported on this issue last week when Scott Loucks from Blue Ash discovered he was only receiving 2x fuel points instead of the 5x points promised by his boost coupon. It turns out others were experiencing the same issue.

Jim Fischer from Blanchester, Ohio, reached out after seeing the initial story.

"Your summary said Kroger said it was a one-off, and that's why I thought I should reach out to you and know it wasn't a one-off, it's more than one person," Fischer said.

Since the story aired, reports have been flooding in through our emails and social media comments from customers who say they're not getting all their Kroger fuel points.

Customer service responses vary

When Fisher contacted Kroger's customer service about his missing points, the response was mixed:

"They said, 'We see you clipped the coupon. You should've gotten them.' So they opened up a ticket for me for their IT team, and I never heard back," Fischer said.

Now Fisher says he has found a workaround through the AI system.

"Since then, I just call into customer service. They (AI) say, 'How can we help you?' I say, 'Fuel points,'" Fischer said.

Fisher said the automated system is then able to help credit his account with the points he was missing.

When we brought the issue to Kroger last week, the company gave us the following statement:

"This was an isolated situation that has been resolved directly with the customer. If the customer has further concerns regarding their fuel points, we are happy to discuss with them."

I reached out to Kroger again on Thursday to let the company know the issue is more widespread. I asked what's being done to address the problem and what customers should do to get their points back. I have not yet heard back.

What customers need to know

In the meantime, if this happens to you:



Don't panic — Kroger will credit the points back

Always check your receipt to catch discrepancies

Contact customer service if you notice missing points

Keep documentation of your boost coupons and receipts

For customers like Loucks, the missing points could mean losing between $40 and $60 a month if not caught and corrected.

"There's probably quite a few who do not catch it," Loucks said.

Always check your receipt, so you don't waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

