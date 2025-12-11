Holiday tipping guide: How much to give without breaking your budget

CINCINNATI — From delivery drivers to housekeepers, holiday tipping can get confusing. But with some simple guidance, you can navigate seasonal tipping without any stress.

I put out a poll asking what your biggest holiday tipping concern was, and one-third of respondents said they were unsure of how much to tip. So I found some guidelines to help.

Bankrate's Senior Analyst Ted Rossman said your relationship with a service provider should guide your gift.

"Tip who's really gone out of their way to really make your life easier this year," Rossman said.

How much should you tip regular service providers?

Fidelity's 2025 tipping guide suggests these amounts for people who help you regularly:



Nannies or in-home caregivers: Around one week's pay

Personal trainers: Cost of one session

Barbers: Cost of one session

Pet groomers: Cost of one session

Understanding tipped vs. non-tipped employees

A local bartender emailed me saying, "What people need to understand is: is the employee a tipped wage employee or a regular wage employee?"

John Barker, President and CEO of the Ohio Restaurant Association, says it's important to know who depends on tips.

"The whole situation is completely different, and we have been on a campaign to talk about this to make sure people know the difference," Barker said.

The tipped minimum wage varies significantly by state:



Ohio: $5.35 per hour

Kentucky: $2.13 per hour

Indiana: $2.13 per hour

That's why servers like Katie Hehn say tips are essential.

"It's really important," Hehn said. "If you didn't get any, and just had hourly, a lot of people wouldn't be able to work here or pay rent a lot of the time."

These workers make a higher hourly wage:



Hosts

Cashiers

Those handling pick-up orders

"They're already making that amount of money, so you don't need to tip them," Barker said.

Hehn agreed that for those positions, it's not expected, but always appreciated.

Special tipping situations

For workers like USPS mail carriers who can't accept cash tips, Fidelity suggests a small gift under $20.

Never feel pressured to tip beyond your budget. Even a handwritten card can show appreciation.

As you check your holiday list, remember that a small tip can go a long way. Build tips into your holiday budget, so you don't waste your money.

