Micro apartments offer big savings, but could you live in one?

Gen Z renters are helping turn micro-housing from a niche trend into a mainstream urban solution.

By prioritizing location and affordability over square footage, they are increasingly opting for compact, efficient apartments that are conveniently located near transit and cultural hotspots.



Despite being at 500 square feet or smaller, most people would probably consider them tiny.

"Having the space I do have, making it manageable, is quite easy if you are creative," said Lolli Nicodemus, a creative director who loves her tiny home.

Nicodemus does a lot of podcasts, so her apartment is decorated with string lights and shabby chic decor.

Despite the small size of these units, they are designed for efficiency and maximum storage space, according to Danielle Murphy, Marketing Director of The Blonde apartments.

"You can fit all the items you could fit in a standard studio or one bedroom,” she said. “It just gives you a lot of savings, so you can use that money to go out and have fun and do other things."

Pros and cons of a micro apartment

Micro apartments are particularly appealing to young, single renters who want to be close to work, public transit, restaurants and entertainment.

They offer significant savings in high-cost cities compared to a regular studio apartment or a one-bedroom. In The Blonde, for example, they can be $400 a month less.

Additionally, micro apartments usually come with lower maintenance costs and association dues. A smaller unit also means renters can save on utility costs if they're not included.

These small spaces are also easy to decorate and require minimal furniture.



However, this type of living isn’t for everyone, especially those who may feel claustrophobic.

Per square foot, micro apartments can sometimes be pricier than traditional units, and there is limited space for entertaining more than a couple of friends, which could be a dealbreaker for some urban dwellers.

Yet, for young singles like Nicodemus, these apartments hit the mark when it comes to price and location.

"I'm so grateful I found this place," she said.

And that way you don't waste your money.

