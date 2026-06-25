McDonald's fried apple pie is back after 30 years, so we tried it

CINCINNATI — McDonald's is bringing back its original deep-fried apple pie for a limited time, and we wanted to check it out to see if it is worth your money.

The fried apple pie was on the menu until 1992, when McDonald's replaced it with a baked version. Now, more than 30 years later, it is back at participating restaurants nationwide — and customers who remember the original say it still holds up.

WATCH: Our newsroom tries McDonald's fried apple pie

McDonald's fried apple pie is back after 30 years. We tried it

What you will pay

We checked the price, and the fried apple pie comes in at $1.99 — about 10 cents more than the baked version.

Taste test reviews

We put it to the test with a newsroom taste test.

"It's good. Crunchy," said WCPO 9 reporter Jay Shakur.

"My great grandma from Kentucky would love this apple pie," said producer Cossette Gunter-Stratton.

Ramsay Fulbright, assignment desk manager, said he grew up eating the original and remembered when things changed.

"When they made them baked, they went downhill," Fulbright said.

Now that it's back on the menu, Fulbright took a trip down memory lane and gave it a try.

"Oh, so much crunchier. That's really good. That's a big improvement. Way better than the baked," Fulbright said.

How the nutrition compares

We also checked the nutritional information for both apple pies. Despite being fried, the returning pie actually comes in lower than the baked version in most categories.



Fried Baked Price $1.99 ~$1.89 Calories 220 230 Total Fat 9g 11g Total Sugar 10g 14g Total Carbohydrates 33g 33g

The fried pie has 10 fewer calories, two fewer grams of fat and four fewer grams of sugar than the baked version — at just 10 cents more. Carbohydrates are the same at 33g across both. If you have been ordering the baked version assuming it is the healthier choice, the numbers say otherwise.

How long will it be available?

McDonald's has not announced an end date for the fried apple pie. The chain is describing it as a limited-time offering, so if you want to try one, do not wait too long, so you do not waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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