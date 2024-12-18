Make the holidays boozy and bright for less: Why you may find more deals on alcohol this season

'Twas the week before Christmas and all through the Tri-State, shoppers roam through store aisles in search of booze at the lowest rate.

On Tuesday, Beth Garrison loaded her purchases into her car outside Party Source in Bellevue.

"I got beer and alcohol for gifts and Christmas," she said.

WCPO

Alcohol sales have been slow this year, and in turn, prices are dropping — specifically for liquor.

Newly released federal inflation numbers show on average, whiskey is about 2% less expensive than it was this time last year.

As the clock keeps on ticking, some budgets have been tossed. Dashing to make the purchase, no matter the cost.

"At this point, my time is more important than the dollar,” Garrison said.

When you're looking for the lowest price, top shelf isn't normally your first instinct, but this year it's a little more affordable.

"Because of a drop in sales over the past year due to the economy and other reasons, you do end up with a little bit of additional inventory with the distributors,” said Michah Dennison, general manager at Party Source. “There's usually a push to kind of reduce that inventory, and so, yeah, you might see some sale prices or other prices this time of year."

Not seltzers nor beer, bubbly and wine, but specifically liquor is where you may notice a price decline.

"You're going to see it kind of across the board on specific brands, you know, Maker's Mark, Jim Beam for some of the larger brands,” Dennison said. “On the bourbon side of things, Captain Morgan's, Bacardi — there's a lot of brands you can find some savings on this time of year."

Consumers wanted savings; they started pushing back. Now at Party Source, there are more deals you'll find on the rack.

"We lowered the prices on over 1,000 of our top-selling liquor," Dennison said, adding that savings are top of mind for customers — especially during the holidays. "It's huge. ... You know, we're always looking for the best quality for the best price."

Come one, come all if you want to save some cash. But these holiday deals are quick — they'll be gone in a flash.

“We’re offering 10% off on single bottles of the liquor source brands, as well as 20% off on mix and match, six or more, on the wine," Dennison said.

If you want to gift a bottle of bourbon, Dennison recommended Russell’s Reserve. He said it's top-notch, good quality and you can get it for less than $50.

Dennison said the staff at Party Source is very well-versed, so if you tell them your budget, they'll be happy to help you find exactly what you're looking for, so you don't waste your money.

