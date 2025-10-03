Major retailers roll out early holiday discounts, but timing your purchases could save you money

Major retailers are rolling out significant discounts earlier than ever, but before you start filling your cart, understand when you should actually start your holiday shopping to get the best deals.

A new Bankrate study found nearly half of shoppers plan to begin their holiday shopping before October ends. Additionally, 24% say they already started in August or September.

Lisa Myers is among those who started early.

"Yeah, I have actually. I have 16 grandkids, so I start early," Myers said. "I find good deals usually this early, and it's helpful not to wait until the last minute."

Inflation and tariff concerns are motivating many consumers to start their holiday shopping earlier than usual. Two in five shoppers worry gifts will cost more this year, making strategic timing of purchases crucial for budget-conscious families.

"Very important. I'm on a fixed income, so I buy when things are on sale, and that's kind of how I shop," Myers said.

The shift toward earlier shopping hasn't gone unnoticed by major retailers.

"We're seeing customers shop the stores earlier and earlier each year," said Matt Goans, a Walmart manager.

Consumer Reports' Samantha Gordon notes there are advantages to this approach.

"The advantage to shopping in October is you can get everything done early," Gordon said. "You don't stress about getting everything on time."

If you haven't started your holiday shopping yet, next week presents an ideal opportunity. Walmart will offer deals on toys and electronics, while Amazon and Target will also host competing sales events.

Goans highlighted which departments will feature the best discounts at Walmart.

"We have TVs on rollback … we have laptops on rollback. If you're thinking about decorating for Halloween and Christmas, we're starting to see those roll into stores as well," Goans said.

However, Gordon advises patience for certain big-ticket items.

"Traditionally, the best day to buy a TV, every year, is going to be Black Friday. That's when we see the biggest and best discounts," Gordon said.

Starting early can help spread holiday spending across multiple paychecks, making the financial burden more manageable. Before making any purchases, double-check return policies to ensure you're covered if you need to return gifts after the holidays.

