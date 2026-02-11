Monroe shopper's markdown secrets could slash your grocery bill

MONROE, Ohio — When Beth Ditmyer spotted those familiar red and yellow markdown tags at her local Kroger, she said she knew it was game time. That grocery trip turned into one of her biggest savings wins yet.

Her strategies could help you save serious money on your next shopping trip.

Living on a fixed income from social security and retirement pensions, Ditmyer and her husband have mastered the art of stretching every dollar at the grocery store. She told us their secrets involve timing, effort and knowing exactly where to look for the best deals.

The power of perfect timing

"We came around the corner and an employee was marking down bread. Wheat bread was $1.25," Ditmyer said.

Taylor Nimmo

She also found white bread reduced to $1.00. While she doesn't usually purchase white bread, she said she decided to take advantage of the deal and use it to make dressing.

But timing isn't everything. Ditmyer said you also need to put in the effort to go hunting for deals.

This shopper's markdown secrets could save you money

"At first I didn't know what he was doing until I picked one up and saw the price. And I was like 'Wow, I wish I had a bigger freezer,'" Ditmyer said.

She also found steaks reduced to just $10.

The $15 jackpot find

Ditmyer's biggest score was a chuck roast originally priced at $42, marked down to just $27.

"That's a difference of what, $15? This is my prized possession," Ditmyer said.

Taylor Nimmo

Don't overlook the hidden treasure sections

Many shoppers walk right past one of the best money-saving sections in the store: the Zero Waste Zero Hunger area with dented cans and discounted items.

"I had seen (WCPO's) segment about the reduced section with the dented cans," Ditmyer said.

Taylor Nimmo

She snagged canned goods for just 60 and 78 cents. These sections are often tucked away in the back of stores, making them easy to miss if you're not actively looking.

Double up on coupon savings

Before heading to checkout, Ditmyer said she makes sure to maximize her savings with both digital and paper coupons. You can pick up a paper copy at the front of the store if you forgot to clip digital coupons before going to the store or if you don't have the app.

"So I will pick up one of those papers in case I missed a coupon on my phone," Ditmyer said.

Why every dollar counts

For the Ditmyers, smart shopping isn't just about saving money. It's essential for making ends meet.

"We have incomes, we have social security, we have retirement pensions … and that's it. You have to live within that budget," Ditmyer said. "And that's why you have to find the deals."

While some people might take on additional work to cover expenses, that's not always an option for retirees or those with fixed incomes.

Ready to start saving like Ditmyer? Here's your step-by-step strategy:

Time it right: Shop when employees are actively marking down items

Wednesday – Often the best overall day. Many stores start new weekly sales midweek and may still honor last week’s deals Early morning (right after opening) – Best selection of marked-down items

Shop when employees are actively marking down items Look for colored tags: Red and yellow tags signal markdowns at Kroger

Red and yellow tags signal markdowns at Kroger Check hidden sections: Hunt for Zero Waste Zero Hunger areas, usually in the back of the store

Hunt for Zero Waste Zero Hunger areas, usually in the back of the store Stock up smart: Buy multiples of heavily discounted non-perishables

Buy multiples of heavily discounted non-perishables Stack your coupons: Combine weekly ads + digital coupons + store loyalty apps

Combine weekly ads + digital coupons + store loyalty apps Invest in freezer space: Store marked-down meats and bread for later

