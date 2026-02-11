Tri-State seniors get Valentine's Day love through community card drive

CINCINNATI — A local Senior Helpers franchise is launching a Valentine's Day initiative to combat loneliness through a community-wide card drive.

The "Dear Senior" Valentine's Card Drive aims to collect more than 500 Valentine's Day cards from community members to deliver to local seniors. Organizers said the effort is meant to bring smiles and companionship to older adults during a holiday that can amplify feelings of isolation.

"We know a lot of seniors feel lonely, and we know that they want someone to tell them that they're thinking about them," Angel, one of the organizers, told us.

Watch as I make and deliver a card to a local veteran:

According to AARP, 82% of U.S. adults prefer to spend Valentine's Day with someone rather than alone, and nearly half worry about friends or family members feeling lonely during the holiday. Research indicates that older adults, especially those in places like nursing homes, experience the highest rates of loneliness, which directly impacts both physical and mental health.

While the group welcomes store-bought cards, Senior Helpers also hosts card-making events and even offers delivery opportunities to get community members involved.

Last year, they blew past the 500-card goal. This year, they said they've already done the same — with plenty of time left to add to their collection.

You can drop off your cards at local Senior Helpers offices (find the location closest to you here) through Feb. 13. Then, Senior Helpers' caregivers will distribute the cards alongside companionship visits during what's called a "Journey of Love."

