Last-minute shopping: Gift ideas you can pick up at Kroger

CINCINNATI — If you still need to finish your Christmas shopping, it is getting down to the wire.

Many of us will head to the grocery in the coming days to stock up on everything we'll be cooking over the holidays. While you’re there, you can pick up some last-minute gifts too!

Here are some quick and easy gift ideas you may not have thought of that you can pick up at Kroger.

A trip to the grocery store around the holidays can often feel like a game of bumper cars, as you try to swerve around all the other shoppers. Kroger Boost is a membership that offers free grocery delivery, double fuel points and more.

"We have Boost membership gift cards that you can gift them for the holiday season and year-round," Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager Jenifer Moore said. "We have the $59 level and the $99 level available in stores to purchase, but it would make a great gift for a family who's always on the go, or if you're supporting senior parents."

The main difference between the two tiers is that the $59 membership offers free next-day delivery, while the $99 membership includes same-day delivery.

If you sign up for the $99 Boost membership, you also get a free streaming service for a year. You can choose either Hulu, Disney+ or ESPN+.

The $59 Boost membership gives you the option of one of the three streaming services for six months.

"How great is it that you could be watching your favorite Disney movie or your sports team play while your Kroger groceries are being delivered to you all through the Boost membership program,” Moore said.

If you purchase either of those boost memberships, you will get two times the fuel points for every dollar you spend on groceries.

If you would rather give the gift of an experience, Kroger offers a variety of local gift card options.

"If you know a family or friend who is a foodie who loves to support local restaurants, we have a number of gift cards with our best of local gift card program some of your favorite local eateries here that you can buy," she said.

There's "Best of Brunch," "Local Date Night," "Locals Love Findlay Market," "Best of OTR" and more!

You can save up to $20 with some of Kroger’s gift card deals.

Some of the offers include $15 off a $100 Ulta gift card, a $5 bonus when you buy a $50 Starbucks card and $15 off a $100 DoorDash gift card.

You can find all of Kroger's current gift card deals here.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com