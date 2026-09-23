Kroger's new rewards credit card promises savings on gas and groceries — but is it the best deal for you?

Kroger has launched a new rewards credit card, but will it actually put more money back in your pocket?

If you've opened the Kroger app recently, you've likely seen ads for the retailer's new rewards credit card. The launch comes after Kroger ended its previous Mastercard program through U.S. Bank earlier this year, transitioning many customers to another U.S. Bank card that no longer offered Kroger-specific rewards.

WATCH: Will the new Kroger rewards mastercard actually save you money?

Will Kroger's new rewards credit card actually save you money?

Now, Kroger is launching a new rewards credit card that's built around Kroger's existing rewards program — and it comes with some notable changes.

"We’re excited to introduce a new credit card program designed to deliver more value to the customers who shop with us every day. We look forward to sharing full details in the near future," a Kroger spokesperson said in a statement.

What's new about this card?

No more expiring fuel points

One of the biggest frustrations with Kroger's fuel points program has been that points expire at the end of the following month. Miss the window, and they're gone.

The new Kroger mastercard eliminates that problem. Points earned through the card do not expire as long as the account remains open and in good standing. Points can be redeemed for money off gas or groceries — a shift from the old Kroger card, which offered traditional cash back.

What do you get with the Kroger rewards card?

Benefit Detail 🛒 Kroger pickup & delivery Up to 5x points ⛽ Kroger fuel centers 4x points 🏪 In-store Kroger purchases Up to 3x points 🍽️ Dining, utilities & travel 2X points 💳 Annual fee None 📦 Kroger Boost Essential membership Free with next-day delivery on purchases over $35 💵 Sign-up bonus $100 when you meet the spending requirement ⏳ Points expiration Never expire while account is open and in good standing

Will it actually save you money?

The answer depends on where you shop and how you use the card. Here's a simple breakdown based on $500 a month in grocery spending:



Card Type Rewards Rate Monthly Back Annual Total Kroger card (in-store) 3x points ~$15 ~$180 Other cash-back card 4% cash-back ~$20 ~$240 Other cash-back card 5% cash-back ~$25 ~$300

At the standard in-store rate of 3x points, another cash-back card paying 4% or 5% on groceries could put $60 to $120 more per year back in your pocket — on that same $500 a month in spending.

But here's where the Kroger card gets more interesting

The in-store rate isn't the whole story. If you regularly use Kroger's pickup, delivery, or fuel services, the rewards rate jumps significantly:

Up to 5x points on Kroger pickup and delivery

points on Kroger pickup and delivery 4x points at Kroger fuel stations

For shoppers who use those services regularly, those elevated earning rates can close — or even reverse — the gap with other cash-back cards.

So which card is right for you?

✅ The Kroger card may be your best bet if you:

Already do most of your grocery shopping at Kroger

Regularly use Kroger pickup or delivery

Frequently fill up at Kroger fuel centers

💳 Another cash-back card may save you more if you:

Shop at multiple grocery stores

Want the highest flat cash-back rate on groceries

Prefer rewards you can use anywhere — not just at Kroger

The bottom line: The Kroger card is built to reward loyalty to Kroger. If Kroger isn't your primary store, a general cash-back card may offer more flexibility — and potentially more money back.

One rule that applies to every rewards card

No matter which card you choose, the math only works in your favor if you pay it off every month. Interest charges can quickly wipe out every dollar you earned in rewards if you carry a balance.

The smartest way to save with any rewards card: pay it off in full every month.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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