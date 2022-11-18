Kroger slashes frozen turkey prices to 49 cents a pound

CINCINNATI — No doubt you have heard by now that turkey prices are up sharply this year, due to higher feed, labor, and shipping costs.

Avian flu has also cut supplies by several million birds, also pushing prices higher.

As a result, frozen and fresh turkeys are 30 percent higher than a year ago, according to the government's latest Consumer Price Index report.

And the average price of a Butterball frozen turkey is $1.69 a pound, which can cost over $40 for an average family-sized bird.

Kroger slashes prices just in time for holiday

But Kroger is rolling back prices, and giving its customers a break when it comes to its house brand.

Kroger's new weekly ad in the Cincinnati area (prices vary in other regions) is offering its house brand frozen turkeys for just 49 cents a pound, with a few catches.

To get the deal:

You must be a Kroger Plus Card member, which brings the price down to 69 cents a pound.

Then you must attach a digital coupon, to knock another 20 cents off the price, bringing it down to 49 cents per pound.

The final requirement: you must spend $25 in the store, which is not hard to do these days.

Kroger Kroger frozen turkeys on sale

That's a great deal considering how turkey farmers are struggling with higher costs this year.

Unfortunately, seniors without smartphones who don't have access to digital coupons will be unable to get that final discount, something that ConsumerWorld and several other consumer groups have been complaining about in recent months.

You will find some other good deals at other stores, such as Walmart's house brand at 98 cents per pound, and Aldi rolling back turkey prices to 2019 levels, where Butterballs are just $1.07 a pound.

But Kroger has one of the best prices you will find anywhere right now, if you don't need a Butterball.

And that way, you don't waste your money.

