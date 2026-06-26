Kroger fuel points can now save you money on groceries. Here's which option is the better deal

CINCINNATI — Kroger shoppers have a new way to stretch their fuel points — and it does not require a trip to the gas station.

The grocery chain now lets customers redeem points for grocery savings, giving shoppers a second option beyond the traditional gas discount. Here is how the program works, which redemption option puts more money back in your pocket and what to know so your savings don't go to waste.

What's new with Kroger points

Kroger's rewards program now gives shoppers two ways to redeem points — for dollars off groceries or cents off gas — and you can mix and match both in the same shopping trip.

Kroger spokesperson Danielle Gentry said the change was driven by a desire to make the program work for everyone.

"We realize that our fuel points program is amazing, but everyone doesn't drive a car," Gentry said. "We wanted to make sure that even if you can't use your fuel points, you can still use your points to save money on your purchases on everyday grocery essentials."

WATCH: Here's which option is the better deal

Here's how Kroger's new fuel points system works

Which option saves you more money?

Every 100 Kroger points equals either:

$1 off groceries

Or 10 cents off per gallon of gas

If you purchase 10 gallons of gas, the savings are equal under both options. But if you fill a full tank — for example, 15 gallons — the gas discount adds up to $1.50, making it the better value for most drivers.

If you don't drive often, or just would like to cut down your grocery bill, then the new "redeem for grocery dollars" option may be the way to go for you.

How to redeem your points

For grocery savings:

Open the Kroger app or visit the Kroger website Navigate to the Points section Select Redeem Points, then choose Grocery Dollars Complete your redemption before you check out

For fuel discounts:

Select your discount at the pump before pumping gas — just as you always have

No app required

Mix, match and maximize your savings

Shoppers are not locked into one redemption option. The updated program lets you split your points however works best for you.

Use some points for dollars off groceries and the rest for fuel discounts

Grocery dollar redemptions are capped at $10 per day

All points are stored in one place, making it easy to manage

Kroger Boost members earn 2X points on purchases, along with exclusive membership benefits including free delivery — helping them maximize rewards faster and save more every day.

Do not let your points expire

Points expire on the last day of the month after they are earned. For example, points earned in May expire on the last day of June.

Redeem your points before they expire so you do not leave money on the table.

Concerns about the app requirement

The grocery savings option requires shoppers to redeem points through an online account before checkout — a step some customers say creates a barrier.

One shopper wrote WCPO an email, saying:

"As a person on a fixed income, I find it irritating to be expected to jump through multiple hoops in order to benefit."

Gentry said Kroger has worked to make the process as straightforward as possible and encouraged shoppers to redeem their preferred option before reaching the register.

"What you want to do is make sure prior to checkout, you go ahead and redeem the rewards you want to take off," Gentry said.

Gentry said that the program is built with all customers in mind — and that shoppers who prefer to skip the app entirely still have a simple, unchanged option at the pump.

"Our rewards program is for everyone. Kroger is huge on creating accessibility for all of our customers," Gentry said. "If you decide you only want to use the fuel points and not the grocery points, you can absolutely still go to the fuel pump and take off your points."

What shoppers are saying

Kroger shopper Rose Endreola said the rewards program has already made a difference in her daily routine.

"It's definitely helpful, since I'm driving my son all over the place, every little bit helps," Endreola said.

Endreola said she welcomed the new grocery savings option.

"I like the dual aspect of it, I think it's a nice addition," Endreola said.

Make sure to redeem your points in the app before you shop so you don't waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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