Kroger customer says fuel points weren't adding up correctly. We asked Kroger if this is a widespread problem

CINCINNATI — A Blue Ash shopper discovered that he wasn't receiving all the fuel points he earned, potentially costing him $40-60 per month in gas savings.

Scott Loucks thought he was getting a great deal with his Kroger Boost membership. The program allows members to clip an online coupon for 5X fuel points on Fridays, which can translate to significant savings at the pump. But after tracking his points for five weeks straight, Loucks discovered a troubling pattern: he wasn't getting all the fuel points he earned.

WATCH: Are you missing Kroger fuel points? How to verify you’re getting all the points you’ve earned

Kroger customer says fuel points aren't adding up correctly

Loucks said that while his Boost coupon clearly states he should earn 5X fuel points on these purchases, he consistently sees only 2X points credited to his account.

"It's a big difference. When 1,000 points is a dollar off each gallon of gas," Loucks said.

A weekly routine of complaints

For the past five weeks, Loucks has followed the same frustrating routine:



Place his delivery order, expecting 5X fuel points, Discover only 2X points were awarded on his receipt, Email Kroger customer service and Receive an apology and a point correction.

"They don't fix the problem. They send back an email saying, you know, we're sorry that happened," Loucks said.

He's had to reach out "at least five or six times now" to get his earned points.

Kroger's response

I reached out to Kroger about Loucks' experience. Initially, a company spokesperson said they weren't aware of any widespread problems with customer fuel point balances, but they were looking into the issue.

After our inquiry, Kroger provided an updated statement: "This was an isolated situation that has been resolved directly with the customer. If the customer has further concerns regarding their fuel points, we are happy to discuss with them."

The company did credit Loucks with his missing points after he brought the discrepancy to their attention each time.

The bigger concern

While he has received his correct points, Loucks said he worries that other customers might not be as vigilant about checking their receipts and fuel point balances.

"Just getting awareness out to other people, they could be losing a lot that they could be saving on fuel points that they might not realize it," he said.

"But there's probably quite a few that do not catch it," Loucks added.

How to check your fuel points

Always check your receipt after making purchases that should earn fuel points.

Kroger customers can monitor their fuel points through the company's mobile app. Here's how you can do it:



Open the Kroger app

Navigate to the "Rewards" section

Review your current fuel points balance

Check when points were earned and when they expire

This process allows shoppers to verify they're receiving the correct number of points for their purchases.

With gas prices remaining high, those missing points could cost you significant money at the pump. If you notice discrepancies, contact Kroger customer service immediately to get your earned points credited to your account.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:



For more consumer news and money-saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com