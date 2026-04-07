Kroger bringing back Senior Discount Day on April 8

CINCINNATI — With the price of groceries higher than ever and inflation still running at nearly 3%, Kroger is giving its older shoppers a break ... at least for a day.

The company told WCPO that all of its stores in the Greater Cincinnati area will offer seniors a 5% discount on Wednesday, April 8. Spokesperson Danielle Gentry told us the discount will work all day at any Cincinnati, Dayton or Northern Kentucky area store.

"In addition to hosting the senior day, we’ll have engagement tables with treats set up in the stores between 9 and 11 a.m. on that day to greet our customers," Gentry said.

Best of all, you don't have to be 65 to qualify for the discount. The sale is open to everyone age 55 and older — as long as you can show your age on your driver's license or state ID, and have a Kroger Plus Card.

All food items qualify for the markdown. Gift cards, alcohol, tobacco and lottery tickets, however, do not qualify for the discount.

Kroger is sometimes criticized for not offering a weekly senior discount, as Jungle Jim's and several other grocery chains do. AARP lists grocery stores that offer a regular discount for seniors.

But at least on this one day, older (and many middle-aged) shoppers can save a few bucks at Kroger, so you don't waste your money.

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