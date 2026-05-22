CINCINNATI — With food prices still high heading into Memorial Day weekend, shoppers have several opportunities to cut costs on groceries, gas and more.

Here's a breakdown of what is available at Kroger this weekend and how to make the most of it.

Cookout deals on meat, produce and more

Some of the biggest savings this week are on traditional cookout items. Seeded watermelons are priced at $5.99, boneless chicken breasts are part of a buy-one-get-one-free promotion and ground beef is available for as low as $5.99 per pack.

Hot dogs, buns and condiments — including Ballpark franks, cheese, lettuce and tomato — are also part of this week's digital deals.

Kroger spokesperson Danielle Gentry said the discounts are designed around what families actually need for the holiday.

"Families want to get together for specific holidays. One of those holidays is Memorial Day. So we are providing sales on all of your Memorial Day staples for your cookout," Gentry said.

WATCH: How to make the most of the holiday weekend deals at Kroger

How to save money on groceries and gas this Memorial Day weekend

How to save on gas this weekend

For families hitting the road this Memorial Day, gas prices are still above $4 a gallon in the Tri-State as a record number of people prepare to drive for the holiday. Kroger shoppers can offset some of that cost through fuel point promotions.

Through Saturday, shoppers can clip a 4x fuel points deal in the Kroger app or on the website. The deal must be clipped before shopping for the savings to apply.

Boost members receive 2x fuel points on purchases every day.

Military discount available

Military members and veterans can receive 10% off their total Kroger purchase on Memorial Day.

"We are so appreciative to our service members, we have a discount for people who have served the country ... it's going to be 10% off their total purchase," Gentry said.

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Maximize your savings before you shop

Before heading to the store, it is worth checking the Kroger app or website for additional digital coupons. Promotions include free delivery and discounts on first-time pickup or delivery orders.

Clipping deals in advance ensures discounts are applied at checkout and helps avoid leaving money on the table.

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