Kroger announces dates for 2025 annual candy sale

CINCINNATI — Have you bought your Halloween candy yet?

If not, you are in luck, because a couple of big candy sales will soon be getting underway, offering savings from today's record-high candy prices.

A combination of Kroger's annual candy sale, drugstore sales and Amazon's Prime Big Deal days means you'll find some good deals in the next two weeks.

Kroger sale starts Oct. 12

If you are in the Cincinnati area, set an alert for Wednesday, Oct. 15. That is when Kroger's annual Halloween Candy Sale begins, according to Kroger spokeswoman Jen Moore.

Kroger will not yet share details of the sale, but in 2023 and 2024, it offered 33% off most Halloween candy during the week-long sale.

Looking for other options? You may not normally think of Amazon for candy, but it's worth checking, because Oct. 7-8 are Amazon's October Prime Big Deal Days for 2025, with markdowns on many bags of candy.

Other places for candy discounts

Other stores to check, according to the Krazy Coupon Lady, include:



Sam's and Costco, which KCL says has some of the lowest prices per piece

Aldi, which also has low regular prices

Walgreens and CVS, which have great sale prices — especially if you use the coupon from their weekly flier

Walmart and Target are running sales to compete with Amazon's Prime Days the week of Oct. 6

KCL also says the very popular Reese's peanut butter cups tend to be among the most expensive store candy.

We found small snack-sized bags of Reese's at Kroger for $4.99, and $5.29 at Walmart (presale), so expect to pay more this year than in years past.

Kittles, M&M's and Starburst tend to be cheaper if you are looking for the most candy for your money.

If you don't get all your candy this week, no need to worry: A couple of days before Halloween, stores start slashing prices on remaining bags. That way you don't waste your money.

