Kings Island's Camp Cedar delayed...again

MASON, Ohio — More disappointing news for campers hoping to stay at Kings Island's Camp Cedar this June.

The park has just announced that the Mason, Ohio luxury campground will not be ready for its already delayed opening date of June 24.

It was originally scheduled to open around June 14. Kings Island was forced to cancel and refund dozens of families who had planned on visiting during Father's Day weekend, as WCPO reported earlier this month.

Kings Island spokesman Chad Showalter released a statement saying: "Small Brothers and Terra Firma, the joint owners of Camp Cedar, informed Kings Island today that the campground will not open on June 24, as expected, due to continued construction delays.

" We were disappointed to learn this, but agree with the owners that there are outstanding issues which need to be addressed before the campground can deliver a high quality experience for its guests. As the property manager, Kings Island is not responsible for the construction or completion of Camp Cedar.

"The campground’s guest services team is in the process of contacting those with an affected reservation and providing them with a full refund. Anyone with questions about their reservation may contact Camp Cedar by e-mail at info@visitcampcedar.com, online chat at https://www.visitcampcedar.com/contact-us [visitcampcedar.com], or by phone at 513-701-9635. The reservations office is open Monday-Friday from 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM and Saturday-Sunday from 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM (EDT)."

Neither Camp Cedar's owners or Kings Island have a new opening date yet.

However, the campground is nearly fully booked for July 4 weekend. If the delay stretches into July, there are bound to be many, many more disappointed families.

Camp Cedar is a new luxury "glamping" site less than a mile north of the Mason theme park, and hundreds of families have booked camper spots or cabins there for this summer.

