TriHealth, UnitedHealthcare contract dispute: What you need to know before 2026 deadline

CINCINNATI — Time is running out for TriHealth and UnitedHealthcare to reach a deal that would keep thousands of Tri-State patients in-network.

With less than 48 hours until the new year, there's still no agreement between the two companies. I spoke with a TriHealth spokesperson on Dec. 29, and they say they're still hopeful a deal can be reached this week.

Here's everything you need to know about who's impacted and what could change starting Jan. 1.

Which plans are affected?

Plans that WILL lose in-network coverage:



UnitedHealthcare commercial (employer-sponsored)

Medicare Advantage plans

Plans that are NOT affected:



Original Medicare (Part A & B)

UnitedHealthcare Medigap plans (Plan G, N, etc.)

What we know about the negotiations

The two sides remain at odds over payment rates and claim denials:

TriHealth's position:



Wants fair reimbursement that covers the actual cost of care to maintain their population health model

Seeks to reduce administrative red tape so medical staff spend more time on patient care instead of paperwork

Claims UnitedHealthcare "has not been a good partner" and wants reimbursement that reflects patient outcomes

Says they've made "significant compromises," but UnitedHealthcare indicates it's not enough

UnitedHealthcare's position:



Says TriHealth is demanding significant price hikes that would burden local employers

Claims approximately 90% of Cincinnati employers self-fund their health plans, meaning rate increases directly impact businesses

Argues TriHealth's proposal would increase healthcare costs for families during challenging times

States they're proposing market-competitive rates and will continue negotiating

What happens if TriHealth goes out-of-network?

If no deal is reached by midnight on Dec. 31:



Higher costs: Patients will pay significantly more for TriHealth services

Limited coverage: Out-of-network benefits typically cover less

Potential disruption: Ongoing treatments may be affected

Provider changes: Some patients may need to switch doctors or hospitals

"My gut feels sick. It makes me feel afraid being one of the people who's living on a fixed income right now," one patient, Deborah Kovacs-Sturdevant, told us.

Kovacs-Sturdevant said she felt like other UnitedHealthcare subscribers were being "used as pawns" in the fight.

Actions you can take right now

For patients in active treatment:



Apply for continuity of care by calling the number on the back of your insurance card

Women who are pregnant may qualify Patients with newly diagnosed, relapsed or active cancer treatment may qualify United Healthcare says it has approved all continuity of care requests received to date

Ask about out-of-network benefits if no agreement is reached

For all affected patients:



Call the number on your health plan ID card for assistance finding alternative in-network providers

Review your insurance plan's out-of-network coverage details

Keep documentation of all communications with your insurance company

Contact TriHealth's patient support team at 513-853-2100 with questions

UnitedHealthcare notes they have "a broad network of physicians and hospitals throughout the region that are readily able to provide high-quality care" if TriHealth leaves their network.

The dispute could create broader disruptions in the local health care market, as patients may seek alternative coverage options if the impasse continues.

