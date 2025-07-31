9 school essentials compared: Where to find the best deals during Ohio tax holiday

CINCINNATI — The Ohio sales tax holiday kicks off tomorrow and runs for two weeks through Aug. 14, giving families a perfect opportunity to save on back-to-school shopping.

Grace Hoctor is already stocking up on her list of essentials for seventh grade.

"Notebooks, pencils, crayons, erasers," Hoctor said.

Parents like Kerry Lane are waiting for the tax break before completing their shopping lists.

"Most definitely — we need some sneakers, more clothes and different stuff like that," Lane said.

But where can you find the lowest prices? To help shoppers maximize their savings, we compared prices on 9 essential school supplies at four major retailers: Target, Staples, Meijer and Walmart.

WATCH: We're finding you the best deals at each retailer

9 school essentials compared: Where to find the best deals during tax holiday

Best deals by item: Where to shop for each supply

Elmer's Glue Sticks (2-pack)

Best price: $0.50 at Target, Walmart and Meijer — These three stores tie for the lowest price, while Staples charges nearly four times as much at $1.99.

Elmer's School Glue (4-ounce bottle)

Best price: $0.50 at Target, Walmart and Meijer — Again, these three retailers offer identical pricing, with Staples charging five times more at $2.49.

Crayola Crayons (24-count)

Best price: $0.50 at all four stores — This is the only item with identical pricing across all retailers we surveyed.

Crayola Classic Markers (10-count)

Best price: $0.97 at Walmart — Meijer comes in a close second at $1.00, while Target charges $2.59 and Staples is the most expensive at $2.99.

Ticonderoga Pencils (24-count)

Best price: $3.99 at Meijer and Staples — These two stores tie for the best price, with Walmart slightly higher at $4.47 and Target the most expensive at $4.99.

Fiskars 5-inch Scissors

Best price: $1.58 at Walmart — Target offers a similar price at $1.59, while Meijer's website lists them at $2.29. Staples only carries their own brand at $4.49.

Sharpie Highlighters (4-count)

Best price: $2.44 at Walmart — Target is slightly more expensive at $2.49, tied with Meijer, while Staples charges double at $4.99.

Composition Notebook

Best price: $0.39 at Target — This is the single best deal in our entire survey, with Walmart and Meijer charging $0.50, and Staples still the most expensive at $1.29.

Superhero/Character Backpacks

Best price: $14.97 at Walmart — Target's comparable backpacks cost $19.99, while Meijer's are the most expensive at $24.99. Staples did not have comparable character backpacks.

Price comparison: Where to find the best deals on school supplies

Below is a complete breakdown of how much each of the 9 school supply items costs at each store.

TARGET

Item Price Elmer's Glue Sticks (2-pack) $0.50 Elmer's School Glue (4-ounce bottle) $0.50 Crayola Crayons (24-count) $0.50 Crayola Classic Markers (10-count) $2.59 Ticonderoga Pencils (24-count) $4.99 Fiskars 5-inch Scissors $1.59 Sharpie Highlighters (4-count) $2.49 Speckled Composition Notebook $0.39 Superhero Backpacks $19.99

WALMART

Item Price Elmer's Glue Sticks (2-pack) $0.50 Elmer's School Glue (4-ounce bottle) $0.50 Crayola Crayons (24-count) $0.50 Crayola Classic Markers (10-count) $0.97 Ticonderoga Pencils (24-count) $4.47 Fiskars 5-inch Scissors $1.58 Sharpie Highlighters (4-count) $2.44 Black Speckled Composition Notebook $0.50 Marvel Backpacks $14.97

MEIJER

Item Price Elmer's Glue Sticks (2-pack) $0.50 Elmer's School Glue (4-ounce bottle) $0.50 Crayola Crayons (24-count) $0.50 Crayola Classic Markers (10-count) $1.00 Ticonderoga Pencils (24-count) $3.99 Fiskars 5-inch Scissors $2.29* Sharpie Highlighters (4-count) $2.49 Black Speckled Composition Notebook $0.50 Superhero Backpacks $24.99 *Price from Meijer website; item not found in store

STAPLES

Item Price Elmer's Glue Sticks (2-pack) $1.99 Elmer's School Glue (4-ounce bottle) $2.49 Crayola Crayons (24-count) $0.50 Crayola Classic Markers (10-count) $2.99 Ticonderoga Pencils (24-count) $3.99 Scissors (5-inch, not Fiskars) $4.49 Sharpie Highlighters (4-count) $4.99 Speckled Composition Notebook $1.29 Superhero Backpacks N/A

Findings: Walmart offers the lowest overall prices

Based on our comparison shopping, Walmart emerged as the overall leader for the lowest prices on most school supplies, though Target and Meijer offered competitive pricing on many items.

The Ohio sales tax holiday begins tomorrow, so shop early for the best selection while supplies last.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

