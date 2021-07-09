Kings Island bringing back Halloween Haunt, Winterfest this year

MASON, Ohio — Two of Kings Island's favorite events are returning this year.

The Mason, Ohio theme park posted to its website Friday that Halloween Haunt will return in the fall, while Winterfest will return for the month of December.

Both events were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kings Island replaced Haunt with a "Tricks and Treats Fall Fest" last year, which was fun for the young crowd but did not offer that much for older teens and adults who pack the park's haunted houses each fall.

Some of the park's busiest days of the year are during Halloween Haunt.

It says that from late September through Halloween, it will offer scares and night rides on The Beast, Banshee, Diamondback, Mystic Timbers, and other rides.

Starting in late November, it will offer ice skating, holiday-themed events, and evening rides on Mystic Timbers and Flight of Fear (the weather is too cold for most steel coasters).

Kings Island had not yet released exact dates or ticket pricing as of Friday afternoon.

