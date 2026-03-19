It's not just gas prices: Spring and summer airfares are soaring too

CINCINNATI — High gas prices are getting all the attention right now, but spring and summer travel costs are rising for both drivers and flyers this year.

With crude oil reaching $100 a barrel, travelers are facing higher prices at the gas pump and more expensive flights for their spring break vacations.

Gas prices spiked to $3.79 at many stations this week, leaving many drivers with sticker shock. A $40 fill-up from a couple of months ago is now a $60 fill-up.

"Yeah, it's outrageous," one driver said, filling up at the Norwood BP station.

WATCH: Drivers and air travelers share their frustration over rising travel costs

As gas price rise, airfares are soaring too

According to Airlines.org, jet fuel prices have gotten significantly higher in just a few weeks. The average fuel prices were:



$2.07 a gallon in mid-January

$2.42 in mid-February before the Iran attacks

$3.93 a gallon on March 17

As a result, many domestic fares have jumped 15-20% this month in an analysis by ThriftyTraveler.com, while several European-based airlines have added fuel surcharges.

Stephanie Carls of RetailMeNot says travelers finding sky-high airfares should get flexible about when and where they go.

"Shortening the trip, instead of canceling it, comparing similar destinations before locking your decision," Carls said.

Travelers can also use comparison tools like Google Flights or Kayak to compare all airlines. Or ask an AI agent to do the comparison for you.

Ken and Kim Fiske decided to go with discount airlines this year while flying out of CVG, to keep costs down.

"We packed very light, and we just fly Frontier or Allegiant," Ken and Kim Fiske said.

While driving is almost always cheaper than flying for shorter trips, travelers may need to get creative this spring to avoid wasting money.

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