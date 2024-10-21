Is wedding insurance worth buying, or a waste of money?

Fall is officially peak wedding season, replacing June in recent years, according to the wedding planning site The Knot.

But from hurricanes to other severe weather, to illnesses a lot can go wrong during a fall wedding.

And even if you were not in the path of hurricanes Helene or Milton, disaster can strike in the days before a wedding.

Bride-to-be Beth Ann Hughes didn't want any worries on her big day, so she sprang for wedding insurance.

"It's nice to know we have a little extra protection when we're spending so much money on a wedding," she said.

Wedding planner Dora Manuel of Viva Bella Events recommends insurance to her clients for any ceremony or reception outdoors.

"With wind, hurricanes, and power outages," she said, "if you are having an outdoor wedding that is tented, or even in a park, maybe under a pavilion, you should look into it."

Not just for hurricanes and storms

Todd Shasha with Travelers says wedding insurance can help not just in cases of severe weather, accidents and illness, but if there are problems with your venue or vendors.

"Florists, DJ's, caterers," he said, "There are all these concurrent vendors coming together to perform for your wedding. And if anything goes awry, that's where a wedding insurance policy could step into play."

Shasha says insurance can even help if wedding attire or wedding gifts are damaged, or in the event a guest damages the venue.

"That protects your interests if you are responsible for that damage," Shasha said.

The cost of insurance mostly depends on the size of your wedding.

According to The Knot, a basic policy runs from $75 to $550 depending on the provider.

Shasha says what’s most important, however, is having a signed contract with all of your vendors.

Bridal shop manager Tina Minshall, of Bridal and Formal, says she's glad Beth Ann Hughes sprung for insurance.

"When you're planning the biggest part of your life," Minshall said, "plan for the unforeseen circumstances that can happen."

That way you don't waste your money.

__________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com