Watch Now
MoneyConsumerDon't Waste Your Money

Actions

If the Bengals win, local businesses win: How team success impacts sales

Koch's sporting goods
Taylor Nimmo
Koch's sporting goods
Posted

CINCINNATI — On Game Dey, it's make-or-break for the Bengals as the team seeks to recover from a slow start, but there's also a lot on the line for local businesses. When the Bengals win, so does the Cincinnati economy.

According to the Cincinnati Chamber, the Bengals playoff run in 2022 brought $135 million to the area.

Patrick Eichhold started working at Koch's Sporting Goods that season and said they couldn't keep jerseys on the shelves.

"My first day was the Thursday night game against Jacksonville and yeah, it was just wall-to-wall,” he said. "Yeah, it hasn't, it hasn't been that way lately."

When the Bengals struggle, Koch's business struggles too.

"There's definitely a correlation between people being excited about the team and what they come in to buy and spend with us,” Eichhold said.

He said Koch’s Sporting Goods is busier during the week of a Bengals home game. They draw more out-of-town fans, like Aldo Lalama, who flew in from California for the Bengals-Raiders game.

"I'm a very loyal fan,” Lalama said. “We don't get to see a lot of Bengals memorabilia or merchandise (in California), so when we come here, we try to stock up, because we never get it over there."

Despite the recent home games, Patrick Eichhold said overall, business has been slower than usual the last few weeks.

"We've had home games, but it hasn't been there, there just hasn't been like the excitement, you know, the weekend leading up to and on game day,” he said. “And, yeah, it's kind of hurt sales a little bit.”

Fans aren't giving up just yet.

“I’m hoping that we can pull out of this, and hopefully the next few games we can win and get a playoff spot," Lalama said.

Koch's is hoping a win will bring fans back to his store for new stripes.

"We'll see, we'll see. The next two games are on prime time, they're on the road, so that'll be a little bit different,” he said. “ If they can get some people healthy after that, two solid wins, yeah, the excitement will continue to build."

The Bengals' success impacts the bars and restaurants surrounding Paycor stadium too. Last year, the general manager of Moerlein Lager House told us they brought in about a week’s worth of business during just one Bengals playoff game.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:

Follow Taylor:

For more consumer news and money-saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com

More Don't Waste Your Money news:
Turkey prices down this Thanksgiving, but why are egg prices so clucking high? Saving big money on contact lenses and eyeglasses might be easier than you think How to save big money on eyeglasses and contact lenses

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Waste Your Money promo

Your source for deals, product reviews and consumer news.

Have a problem?
Send us an email, at jmatarese@wcpo.com or Taylor.Nimmo@wcpo.com or message John on Facebook and Taylor on Facebook.