If it's under $500, it's likely tax-free: Shoppers take advantage of Ohio sales tax holiday

Ohio's sales tax holiday is officially underway — and this year, it lasts 10 days!

College student Ella Schlaeger took advantage of the holiday on Tuesday, on the hunt for some good deals.

"Mainly like dorm shopping, I'm going back to Bowling Green State University on Aug. 4, so trying to get some last-minute needs and essentials," Schlaeger said.

From a new backpack to new notebooks, what better time to buy than the sales tax holiday?

"I think it's important to me because I’m going to school to be a teacher so I’m trying to save as much money as I can college-wise and with scholarships," she said. "I think just finding those deals will help save money in the future."

The sales tax holiday comes at the perfect time for those doing back-to-school shopping.

"It’s perfect timing for us and for our guests," said Seth Horvath, store director of Target in West Chester. "We're excited about it. In the past, I think there was question as to what was tax-free and what was not."

This year, it's not just the back-to-school items that are going to be tax-free. It's going to be just about everything in the store.

With the exception of alcohol, if it's under $500, it’s tax-free at Target. Horvath said that's why they're anticipating a big boost in business.

"I anticipate the traffic to be heavy," he said.

He’s also sharing some advice to maximize your savings.

"One thing for our guests to remember at Target is if you have Circle rewards or a Circle card, you get 5% off today and every day," Horvath said.

And if you're a teacher or a college student, having the app can get you a one-time 20% discount store-wide.

Schlaeger said she'd consider her haul a success.

"A lot of the sale items are going live, and I've been going on my Target Circle app," she said. "We went here two days ago to get all my toiletries and there was a lot of good sales with that too!"

In addition to alcohol, vaping products, tobacco, and gas also do not apply.

The tax-free deals are available online through online sites like Amazon, as long as you have an Ohio shipping address.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:

For more consumer news and money-saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com