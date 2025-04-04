'I feel very beautiful' | Tri-State students get free prom dresses through nonprofit

CINCINNATI — Many local high schoolers are preparing for prom season, but finding a dress fit for the occasion is certainly not cheap.

"The national average is $1,139 to attend,” said Kathy McDonald, executive director of Kenzie’s Closet. “When you start buying dresses and shoes and all the things that go into making a complete outfit, it really adds up.”

Kenzie's Closet takes some of that financial burden from Tri-State families and gives girls an unforgettable shopping experience.

The local nonprofit receives dress donations to provide prom dresses to local high schoolers completely free. More than 20 Oyler School students got to pick out their dresses on Thursday.

They all walked out with a free dress, shoes and accessories, but teacher Katie Fliehman said the girls left Kenzie's Closet with much more than just clothes.

"It's honestly, I will probably cry for real, because a lot of times the girls don’t necessarily feel pretty all the time,” she said

She said the confidence boost the experience provides may be the most valuable.

"The body language changes, posture changes, the face lights up, we usually get a twirl," McDonald said.

WATCH: Oyler School student says “yes” to her dream prom dress

Cincinnati students get free prom dresses through Kenzie's Closet

Oyler student Alejandra Martinez found her dream dress for senior prom.

“I feel very beautiful, very very beautiful,” Martinez said. “I know this is the dress.”

If you'd like to save money on an outfit for prom, you can also look for deals at places like David's Bridal.

"We have a great selection of prom dresses starting at $19 in our clearance section," said Tasha Rupard with David’s Bridal.

Darlene Lewis and her daughter said they were impressed with David's Bridal's selection of dresses and the deals.

"Great selection — we just started to look," Lewis said. "The prices were pretty good; that's why I keep coming back."

You can also still sign up for assistance through Kenzie’s Closet.

"We still have several shopping days left in April, you can go to our website and sign up,” Community Relations Director Heather Batdorf said. “We typically do shopping days on Tuesday and Thursday."

Other ways to save money on prom dresses:



Consignment stores : You can try looking through consignment stores. You may get lucky and find a dress in your size. Sites like Poshmark are also good options for purchasing a used dress.

: You can try looking through consignment stores. You may get lucky and find a dress in your size. Sites like Poshmark are also good options for purchasing a used dress. Rent a dress: Renting a dress can also be a more budget-friendly option since you will likely only wear the dress one night. Rental websites like RentTheRunway also offer jewelry and accessories.

Renting a dress can also be a more budget-friendly option since you will likely only wear the dress one night. Rental websites like RentTheRunway also offer jewelry and accessories. Choose Simple Styles: Dresses that are less elaborate or have less beading and sequins tend to be lower prices. Try opting for a simpler style to save some money.

Dresses that are less elaborate or have less beading and sequins tend to be lower prices. Try opting for a simpler style to save some money. Start Early: The earlier you start your search, the more time you will have to compare selections and prices at different stores. The closer it gets to prom, typically the dresses will be more pricey.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com