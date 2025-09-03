These are all the clean energy tax credits expiring soon

If you're looking to make your home more energy efficient, making improvements now could save you thousands of dollars.

But you need to take advantage of clean energy tax incentives before it's too late.

Homeowners only have until the end of the year to take advantage of federal income tax credits on energy-efficient home upgrades, and the clock is ticking.

EV tax credits expire even sooner.

At Sustainergy, a clean energy company that specializes in solar panels and insulation, CEO Flequer Vera said if you are thinking of installing solar panels, you can claim a 30% deduction on your taxes.

"You can save thousands of dollars on an installation, making that very financially viable for homeowners," Vera said.

Energy-saving heat pumps and water heaters can also qualify, and taxpayers can save up to $3,200 on energy-efficient improvements.

See the different tax credits you can still claim and save thousands of dollars:

Hurry! These are the energy tax credits expiring very soon

Why you need to act quickly

But Sustainergy's Vera warns you need to get your improvements ordered in the next few weeks, because they need to be installed by December 31 to get the credit.

Kemberley Washington with Bankrate suggests hiring a professional who can provide ideas on reducing energy costs in your home.

"It could be as simple as looking at certain doors and make sure that they meet certain qualifications," Washington said.

But she said to make sure you save all documents and receipts.

"If you did make improvements, maybe in a prior year you did not take the credit for it, you can go back and amend the tax return," Washington said.

Time running out very soon for EV credit

And if you're in the market for an electric vehicle, you have till just September 30 to claim a $7,500 federal tax credit.

"Even if you haven't taken delivery of your vehicle, you still have some time to do so, as long as you enter the contract by September 30," Washington said.

At Jeff Wyler Hyundai, General Manager Mitch Minneli said customers are rushing to buy electric vehicles before that tax credit expires.

"You get $7,500 off, and some additional manufacturer rebates as well," Minneli said.

To find out more about all the expiring credits, go to Energystar.gov.

But you need to act soon, so you don't waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

