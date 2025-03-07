How you can upgrade your patio with budget-friendly solutions this spring

As spring approaches, now is the perfect time to prepare your home for warmer weather with budget-friendly upgrades.

We went to find out some deals happening at major retailers so that you can enhance your outdoor space without breaking the bank.

At Target, shoppers can find 20% off on various patio essentials, including stack-and-fold patio furniture, outdoor pillows and cushions, outdoor rugs, and patio umbrellas.

"This is a great week. Half of this seasonal area is 20% off. We have some of the best deals in the city when it comes to outdoor living," said Seth Horvath, general manager of the Target in West Chester.

For those looking to fire up the grill, Target is also offering 20% off on Blackstone grill accessories and firepits.

Watch the video below for trending outdoor decor and deals happening now:

Meanwhile, Lowe’s is offering up to 25% off select outdoor power equipment like lawnmowers, pressure washers and leaf blowers, as well as up to 40% off some of its patio furniture.

Walmart also presents online deals with pickup and delivery options for patio essentials, including flash deals that offer significant savings on patio sets.

For gardening enthusiasts, potting soil and starter seeds are popular items at Target this month. If you want to save money, get creative and utilize DIY options. Try using thrift store pots or recycled materials for planting.

If a full patio makeover isn’t in the budget, try adding something simple, like string lights or a hanging planter. It’s a great way to upgrade your space for less, that way you don’t waste your money.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

