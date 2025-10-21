How to score a deal on FC Cincinnati playoff tickets

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati is headed to the playoffs and facing a familiar rival — the Columbus Crew. With the first playoff game set for Monday night at TQL Stadium, fans are eager to secure their seats for what promises to be an exciting matchup.

I went to TQL Stadium to find out what kind of ticket deals are available to help you get the best price.

FC Cincinnati CEO Jeff Berding said tickets are still available at fccincinnati.com and start at around $50.

"We tried to keep prices very reasonable to make it accessible for all of our fans and families," Berding said.

Sam Wulfeck with 333 Seat said tickets are selling fast.

"The excitement is off the charts for this one. We've seen a huge amount of demand; people are so excited," Wulfeck said.

Family pack deal: FCC offers a family pack featuring four tickets, each including your choice of pizza, soda or beer, for just $140 total — that's $35 per person.

Student discounts: College students can get discounted tickets by using a .edu email address.

Free admission for toddlers: Kids 3 and under get in free but must sit on a lap.

Group discounts: Groups of more than 10 people can score additional discounts.

Important ticket-buying warnings

If you buy tickets outside of fccincinnati.com or SeatGeek, you risk paying extra fees or receiving fake tickets. The club won't refund purchases from unofficial sellers.

For potential Game 3 tickets, there's good news about refunds.

"If the event doesn't get played, we're not gonna keep your money, we'll give your money back, give you a refund," Wulfeck said.

However, if you want to attend a potential Game 3, Wulfeck recommends buying now because tickets are selling quickly.

"Those games are subject to change date and time. If the game's played and time's not perfect for you, we apologize, but all sales are final in that situation," Wulfeck said.

What to wear

The team is encouraging an "orange out" for the playoff atmosphere.

"It's an orange out. We're hoping not only will we fill the stadium, fans will wear orange and show the Crew here in Cincinnati it's orange and blue… not that yellow and black," Berding said.

