Expensive Christmas: Lowe's $1,300 animatronic Rudolph set sparks sticker shock

CINCINNNATI — You've probably noticed Halloween decorations getting bigger and more expensive each year.

If you thought that trend would stop at Christmas, think again.

Those $250-plus skeletons at Lowe's and Home Depot may have seemed pricey, but one home improvement chain has just raised the stakes in holiday yard wars with its new Rudolph and Friends collection.



The animatronic Rudolph with his glowing red nose costs $228

Yukon Cornelius will set you back $398

Herbie the Dentist costs $258

The collection wouldn't be complete without Bumble (also called the Abominable Snowman or Abominable Snowmonster) for $498.

The total for all four figures: around $1,300, depending if there are any markdowns at your store.

Lowe's shoppers we spoke with outside the store had mixed reactions to the elaborate display.

Arlett Brown loved the figures but balked at the price.

"It's too much because we're already on a tight budget," Brown said.

Another shopper called the prices too excessive for her.

"Probably a little over the top. I'm a little more traditional. Go with the blinking lights and the garland," she said.

Store offers cheaper options for decorating

These animatronics are part of a growing trend toward lifelike holiday figures that were once only seen in museums and town squares.

But you can still shop Christmas at Lowe's and spend much less.

For budget-conscious shoppers, Lowe's offers cheaper alternatives. A basic, non-animated Abominable Snowman costs $139, while another smaller option is available for $64.

And the store still sells 100-count light sets for as little as $4 and many other decorations for under $10.

"I cannot afford the $300 Christmas items," Brown said. "They are nice to look at but they won't be in my home!"

The bottom line: you don't need to spend a fortune on holiday decorations. A few lights and a wreath can still create festive cheer without breaking the bank.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

