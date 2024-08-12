How to save on tickets for this year's Cincinnati Open

MASON, Ohio — The Cincinnati Open is officially underway!

Monday was the final round of qualifying, as well as the start of men’s main draw action. There is a packed schedule through next Monday.

Organizers said 10 sessions are already sold out and the remaining tickets are going fast. WCPO consumer reporter Taylor Nimmo has been working to find out how you can snag some last-minute tickets without breaking the bank.

Kaitlin Gordon and Dana Shumate said they bought their tickets as soon as they went on sale.

“We look so forward to it every year. It’s on our calendar. We always have the best experience here,” Shumate said while enjoying the tournament on Monday.

If you’re considering attending for the first time, you’re not alone. According to organizers, 43% of ticket buyers are attending the tournament for the first time this year.

Shumate said she paid less than $200 for tickets for two days.

“They're very reasonably priced,” she said. “I don’t know where you can come to such a high-quality tournament with high-quality players for the price.”

Maybe you’re not a die-hard tennis fan, but you're considering going for fun to experience the atmosphere. We sat down with Ben Baumeister, senior director of strategy with the Cincinnati Open, to find out the most affordable way you can attend the tournament.

Ben Baumeister said if you’re looking to save on tickets, instead of buying tickets to center court, look to the grandstand.

“I think grandstand tickets are one of the best bangs for your buck,” he said.

The grandstand is the second-largest court on site.

“You get to see the best players in tennis in an amazing atmosphere and an amazing court, and then get to do everything else around the grounds,” Baumeister said. “The rest of the courts are all open to the public, so you can come and go as much as you please.”

All visitors can make a stop at the fan zone for some photos, live music, food, and more.

To lock in the best price, Baumeister suggested buying tickets to some of the earlier sessions.

“We will have tickets that will range from anywhere between $30-40 to start for some of the earlier sessions that are still available.”

He said prices tend to be higher for the events at the end of the week, like the semifinals and finals matches.

Baumeister said the economic impact the tournament has on the area is drastic.

“It's truly a global event that draws people from all over the world here, and it's just a really special thing to see this many people come from that far across the world to Cincinnati, Ohio,” he said.

The Cincinnati Open has become a special tradition for many who call the Tri-State home.

“We’re glad it stayed in Cincinnati,” Gordon said.

“Very glad. Thank you, Cincinnati!” Shumate added.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com.