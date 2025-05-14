How to save on produce this summer, despite expected price increases

With many fruits and vegetables imported into the United States potentially facing new tariffs, consumers are looking for ways to save money while still maintaining a healthy diet.

Buying what is in season and supporting your local farmers' market is one way to save money, but it may be hard to overcome the increase in cost on certain items.

Michael Guintini, Co-Owner of Roth Produce in Cincinnati, receives some imported produce and is concerned about rising prices. "My carrots come from Canada and my jumbo carrots too," he said. "Mexico mostly is the same thing - avocados, peppers."

How to keep costs down

Danny Jensen, managing editor of the blog Cheapism, says one way to cut costs is not to get distracted by flashy or fancier produce, like dragon fruit or pine berries. "Stick to those fruits and veggies that you're going to eat on a regular basis," he said.

Jensen also suggests avoiding pre-cut produce. "It's always tempting," he said. "You grab it and even have it on the ride home, but you know you're really going to wind up spending more money on that."

Waste company Recycle Track Systems found that the average American family throws away $1600-worth of wasted produce each year.

Cheapism offers ways to increase the shelf life of fruits and vegetables by changing how you store them. Tips include:



Keep produce whole and don't cut items until you're ready to eat them

Don't store vegetables on top of each other; allow them to breathe

Remove rubber bands and ties and don't store in plastic bags

Don't refrigerate ethylene gas-producing fruits like cantaloupe and honeydew melons

Watch as sellers and experts share ways to save money on fresh produce:

Save on fresh produce as costs rise this year

Look for "misfit" produce

Another cost-saving option is to subscribe to a delivery service like Misfits Market.

They work directly with farmers to rescue produce that is either imperfect or doesn't meet grocery store standards. Subscribers can save an average of 20% off grocery store prices.

The best deals are in the classic produce most people use regularly, according to Holly Eagleson, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing at Misfits Market.

"These are organic strawberries, and they're bred for flavor, but you'll notice they're a little bit smaller than you might see in a normal store," she said. "We work with these farmers to get a smaller product that grocery stores won't take just because of the size."

Shopper Arell Lindsay held up a bag of vegetables he purchased at Roth Produce. "For this little bag right here, $10," he said.

It wasn't cheap, but buying fresh produce that's in season is still worth it for Lindsay.

That way, you don't waste your money.

_________________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com