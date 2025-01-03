How to save on ice melt ahead of winter weather, and what you can use instead if stores sell out

CINCINNATI — With snow in the forecast this weekend, it's time to prepare. ACE Hardware in Hyde Park was packed on Friday with people stocking up ahead of the storm.

Buy now, not later

If you need things like ice melt, snow scrapers or shovels, do not wait until Sunday. The sooner you can get to the store, the better.

ACE Hardware employee Ed Rooch said they had plenty of ice melt in stock on Friday. There was a lot left over from last season due to the lack of snow last winter. However, despite the extra supply, he said they still expect to sell out this weekend.

Sold out? Ice melt alternatives

If stores sell out of ice melt this weekend, or you're struggling to find any in your area, Rooch said there are some things you could use as an alternative.

"You could use sand," he said. "In the past, we've used water softener salt. People have used that, so that's another thing if you don’t have any. But if you have a water softener, you could use those bags. That would work also."

Save on Ice Melt and Snow Shovels

At ACE Hardware, the ACE brand ice melt was the least expensive option. It’s $9.99 for 11 pounds.

The ACE 40-pound bag of ice melt is also on sale for $17.99.

Have furry friends? You can also opt for the “Safe Pet” brand ice melter. It’s $19.99 for eight pounds.

Rooch said some of the more expensive options will not freeze, even with temperatures below zero. Rooch said those options may be beneficial, given the colder temperatures we're expecting in the Tri-State following Sunday's snow.

"That snow's all gonna freeze. If you wanna break it up, we do have these chisels,” Rooch said. “We have all these shovels, I recommend a shovel with a metal edge on it, it's easier to scrape it."

He said the ones with the metal edge are also much more durable, and the plastic ones tend to break.

As we enter the weekend, Rooch said it is better to stock up and be prepared — even if you don't use everything for this weekend's snow. You can always save it for next year, that way you don’t waste your money.

